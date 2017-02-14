Kings Blog

Crunching numbers in Kings’ win over Lakers

A statistical look at the Kings’ 97-96 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Staples Center:

2: Made 3-point shots by the Kings on 11 first-half attempts.

4: Season-high winning streak by the Kings, who also won four games in a row Dec. 20-26.

8: Game-high assists by the Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins.

12: Advantage the Lakers (12) held over the Kings (0) on fast break points in the fourth quarter.

13: Kings’ biggest lead.

14: Advantage the Lakers (23) held over the Kings (9) on fast break points.

16: Points by the Kings’ Cousins in the fourth quarter on 4-of-6 shooting.

19: Points by the Lakers’ Lou Williams in the fourth quarter on 7-of-10 shooting.

37: Advantage by the Lakers’ bench (54) held over the Kings’ bench (17).

37:19: Game-high minutes by the Kings’ Arron Afflalo.

40: Game-high points by Cousins on 13-of-24 shooting.

72.2: Lakers’ shooting percentage in the fourth quarter (the Kings shot 50 percent).

94: Combined points in the paint by the Lakers (48) and Kings (46).

Sports Videos