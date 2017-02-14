Crunching numbers in Kings’ win over Lakers

A statistical look at the Kings’ 97-96 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Staples Center:
Watch the highlights of the Kings win against the Lakers! #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/MkWDFrWcJe— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 15, 2017
2: Made 3-point shots by the Kings on 11 first-half attempts.
4: Season-high winning streak by the Kings, who also won four games in a row Dec. 20-26.
8: Game-high assists by the Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins.
12: Advantage the Lakers (12) held over the Kings (0) on fast break points in the fourth quarter.
13: Kings’ biggest lead.
14: Advantage the Lakers (23) held over the Kings (9) on fast break points.
16: Points by the Kings’ Cousins in the fourth quarter on 4-of-6 shooting.
Boogie Clutchins. pic.twitter.com/fB0dQ5GHyQ— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 15, 2017
19: Points by the Lakers’ Lou Williams in the fourth quarter on 7-of-10 shooting.
37: Advantage by the Lakers’ bench (54) held over the Kings’ bench (17).
37:19: Game-high minutes by the Kings’ Arron Afflalo.
40: Game-high points by Cousins on 13-of-24 shooting.
72.2: Lakers’ shooting percentage in the fourth quarter (the Kings shot 50 percent).
94: Combined points in the paint by the Lakers (48) and Kings (46).
