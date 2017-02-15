Kings Blog

February 15, 2017 10:09 PM

Klay Thompson’s big third quarter sparks 109-86 rout of Kings

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Player of the game: Klay Thompson had 35 points, including seven 3-pointers, as the Golden State Warriors ended the Kings’ four-game winning streak with a 109-86 win Wednesday night at Oracle Arena.

Turning point: The Warriors outscored the Kings 42-15 in the third, led by Thompson’s 17 points. The Warriors used a 22-0 run to go up 82-59 and put the game away. The Kings shot 5 of 23 with six turnovers in the third. The Warriors shot 14 of 20.

X-factor: The Kings made 6 of 13 3-pointers in the first half but missed their first 10 in the second half. The Warriors were 4 of 18 in the first half from 3-point range but connected on 9 of 18 in the second half.

Injuries: Arron Afflalo left after the second quarter with right glute and hamstring tightness. Malachi Richardson went down with a leg injury late and had to be helped off the court.

Records: Kings 24-33, Warriors 47-9

 
