Klay Thompson’s big third quarter sparks 109-86 rout of Kings

Player of the game: Klay Thompson had 35 points, including seven 3-pointers, as the Golden State Warriors ended the Kings’ four-game winning streak with a 109-86 win Wednesday night at Oracle Arena.
Turning point: The Warriors outscored the Kings 42-15 in the third, led by Thompson’s 17 points. The Warriors used a 22-0 run to go up 82-59 and put the game away. The Kings shot 5 of 23 with six turnovers in the third. The Warriors shot 14 of 20.
X-factor: The Kings made 6 of 13 3-pointers in the first half but missed their first 10 in the second half. The Warriors were 4 of 18 in the first half from 3-point range but connected on 9 of 18 in the second half.
Injuries: Arron Afflalo left after the second quarter with right glute and hamstring tightness. Malachi Richardson went down with a leg injury late and had to be helped off the court.
Records: Kings 24-33, Warriors 47-9
