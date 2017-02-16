Darren Collison confident about Kings' chances after the All-Star break

"To be a playoff team we need to get out of the gates a little bit stronger," Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes after victory vs New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sunday, February 12, 2017.
The Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger may find it hard to give Matt Barnes a night off with Omri Casspi, Rudy Gay and Garrett Temple all nursing various injuries. Joerger has been tinkering with several different rotations to help solidify the perimeter, and manage Barnes' minutes on the floor.