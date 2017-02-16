Darren Collison confident about Kings' chances after the All-Star break

The Kings lost 109-86 to the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena as the NBA heads into the All-Star break
The Sacramento Bee Jason Jones

Sacramento Kings

Kings coach Dave Joerger on playing Matt Barnes

The Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger may find it hard to give Matt Barnes a night off with Omri Casspi, Rudy Gay and Garrett Temple all nursing various injuries. Joerger has been tinkering with several different rotations to help solidify the perimeter, and manage Barnes' minutes on the floor.

Sports Videos