Kings Daily: At break, a look on bright side

Kings rise above injuries in tough stretch
Ben McLemore is playing the best basketball of his career, averaging 13.3 points since Garrett Temple was lost to a hamstring injury. Matt Barnes has met a variety of needs and Willie Cauley-Stein is making an impact off the bench along with Anthony Tolliver and Ty Lawson, when he’s healthy. And even after Wednesday’s loss to Golden State, the Kings are still 1 1/2 games behind the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference. That has them feeling pretty good.
Kings head into All-Star break with more injuries after loss to Warriors
Arron Afflalo and Malachi Richardson both leave the game with injuries during the Kings’ 109-86 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night at Oracle Arena. Klay Thompson has 17 of his game-high 35 points in the third quarter, when the Warriors outscore the Kings 42-15.
Forbes: Kings value surpasses $1 billion
The Kings are worth $1.075 billion, according to Forbes, a 16 percent increase over last year and more than twice what a group led by principal owner Vivek Ranadive paid for the team less than four years ago. See how they rank among other NBA teams.
Crunching numbers of Wednesday’s defeat
A by-the-numbers look at the Kings’ loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday at Oracle Arena in Oakland.
