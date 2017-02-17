Kings Blog

February 17, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Hamstring sidelines Richardson

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Hamstring tear sidelines Richardson

Rookie guard Malachi Richardson is expected to miss four to six weeks with a partial tear of his right hamstring.

Cousins sold on Sacramento

Kings power forward DeMarcus Cousins discusses his future in Sacramento during an interview on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

Pleasant Grove product turning heads

Marquese Chriss, a 6-foot-10 forward out of Washington, has made an impact for Phoenix at just 19.

Ailene Voisin: Green’s criticism falls flat

Warriors forward Draymond Green goes over the top when he says Knicks owner James Dolan has a “slave mentality.”

 
Kings Blog

Darren Collison confident about Kings' chances after the All-Star break

