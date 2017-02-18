Kings Blog

February 18, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Cousins takes it easy with media



Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Chatting with Cousins in The Big Easy

After spending his first two NBA All-Star appearances being hit with tough coaching questions, All-Star DeMarcus Cousins enjoys discussing basketball with reporters Friday.

All-Star Game: NBA centers free at last

The center position in the NBA is said to be dying, but that’s not the case in the Western Conference. Big men aren’t extinct; they’ve simply evolved. The West All-Star team features four centers.

Rising Star Challenge: Murray wins MVP

Jamal Murray has 36 points and 11 assists as the World squad beats the United States 150-141. Buddy Hield, a New Orleans Pelicans rookie, adds 28 points to the delight of the locals who’ll want to see more of that when the regular season resumes.

How Kings rookie trio measures up to rest of their class

See how George Papagiannis, Malachi Richardson and Skal Labissiere compare in a midseason progress report of the NBA draft’s first round.

In other news ... Kyrie Irving believes the Earth is flat

In a podcast with teammates, Cleveland Cavaliers star Kyrie Irving says that although he was taught the Earth is round, he believes it is flat because “they lie to us,” though he did not specify who “they” are.

 


Darren Collison confident about Kings' chances after the All-Star break

Sports Videos