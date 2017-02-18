Ranking the NBA: James, Irving have Cavaliers rising

With records through Friday
1. Warriors (47-9, last week 1)
Golden State is favored to win its second championship in three seasons.
2. Spurs (43-13, LW 2)
Kawhi Leonard’s season is worthy of MVP consideration.
3. Cavaliers (39-16, LW 6)
Kevin Love’s injury puts more pressure on LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.
4. Celtics (37-20, LW 3)
Isaiah Thomas is on pace to have one of the best seasons in Boston history.
5. Rockets (40-18, LW 4)
Houston’s 3-point shooting makes it a threat to upset Golden State in the playoffs.
6. Wizards (34-21, LW 7)
Bradley Beal might have been the biggest All-Star snub.
7. Clippers (35-21, LW 10)
Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan have led the Clippers to four straight wins.
8. Jazz (35-22, LW 5)
Gordon Hayward and Rudy Gobert give Utah two dependable stars.
9. Grizzlies (34-24, LW 8)
Memphis proves it’s possible to win on the shoulders of two traditional big men.
10. Thunder (32-25, LW 9)
Russell Westbrook needs more help if OKC is to be a threat in the postseason.
11. Raptors (33-24, LW 11)
Trading for Serge Ibaka could help Toronto re-establish its place among the East’s elite.
12. Hawks (32-24, LW 12)
Paul Millsap is the only All-Star still on the team after Atlanta had four two years ago.
13. Heat (25-32, LW 15)
One of the NBA’s hottest teams for more than a month.
14. Bulls (28-29, LW 16)
Who among Chicago’s younger players can break out and consistently contribute?
15. Nuggets (25-31, LW 14)
Trading for Mason Plumlee shows Denver is not content.
16. Pistons (25-29, LW 17)
Trade rumors about guard Reggie Jackson persist.
17. Kings (24-33, LW 20)
DeMarcus Cousins and Darren Collison are playing their best.
18. Pacers (29-28, LW 13)
Indiana limped to the All-Star break with six straight losses.
19. Pelicans (23-34, LW 23)
Coach Alvin Gentry is working to improve the offense.
20. Mavericks (22-34, LW 18)
Could Seth Curry be a key to Dallas’ future?
21. Trail Blazers (23-33, LW 19)
The dynamic backcourt hasn’t been enough to shake Portland out of its funk.
22. Bucks (25-30, LW 25)
Milwaukee might be back on track after three straight wins.
23. Knicks (23-34, LW 22)
It seems Carmelo Anthony will still be a Knick after Thursday’s trade deadline.
24. Hornets (24-32, LW 21)
Charlotte has dropped nine of 10.
25. 76ers (21-35, LW 24)
Jahlil Okafor trade rumors might cease with Joel Embiid’s knee injury.
26. Timberwolves (22-35, LW 27)
Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns have to do more with Zach LaVine out for the season.
27. Magic (21-37, LW 26)
Trading Ibaka signals a bigger commitment to Aaron Gordon.
28. Suns (18-39, LW 29)
Rookie Marquese Chriss from Pleasant Grove High has shown promise for the young Suns.
29. Lakers (19-39, LW 28)
Team is still searching for its next star among a young nucleus.
30. Nets (9-47, LW 30)
Brooklyn’s losing streak is now 14 games.
