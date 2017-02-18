Kings Blog

February 18, 2017

Ranking the NBA: James, Irving have Cavaliers rising

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

With records through Friday

1. Warriors (47-9, last week 1)

Golden State is favored to win its second championship in three seasons.

2. Spurs (43-13, LW 2)

Kawhi Leonard’s season is worthy of MVP consideration.

3. Cavaliers (39-16, LW 6)

Kevin Love’s injury puts more pressure on LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

4. Celtics (37-20, LW 3)

Isaiah Thomas is on pace to have one of the best seasons in Boston history.

5. Rockets (40-18, LW 4)

Houston’s 3-point shooting makes it a threat to upset Golden State in the playoffs.

6. Wizards (34-21, LW 7)

Bradley Beal might have been the biggest All-Star snub.

7. Clippers (35-21, LW 10)

Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan have led the Clippers to four straight wins.

8. Jazz (35-22, LW 5)

Gordon Hayward and Rudy Gobert give Utah two dependable stars.

9. Grizzlies (34-24, LW 8)

Memphis proves it’s possible to win on the shoulders of two traditional big men.

10. Thunder (32-25, LW 9)

Russell Westbrook needs more help if OKC is to be a threat in the postseason.

11. Raptors (33-24, LW 11)

Trading for Serge Ibaka could help Toronto re-establish its place among the East’s elite.

12. Hawks (32-24, LW 12)

Paul Millsap is the only All-Star still on the team after Atlanta had four two years ago.

13. Heat (25-32, LW 15)

One of the NBA’s hottest teams for more than a month.

14. Bulls (28-29, LW 16)

Who among Chicago’s younger players can break out and consistently contribute?

15. Nuggets (25-31, LW 14)

Trading for Mason Plumlee shows Denver is not content.

16. Pistons (25-29, LW 17)

Trade rumors about guard Reggie Jackson persist.

17. Kings (24-33, LW 20)

DeMarcus Cousins and Darren Collison are playing their best.

18. Pacers (29-28, LW 13)

Indiana limped to the All-Star break with six straight losses.

19. Pelicans (23-34, LW 23)

Coach Alvin Gentry is working to improve the offense.

20. Mavericks (22-34, LW 18)

Could Seth Curry be a key to Dallas’ future?

21. Trail Blazers (23-33, LW 19)

The dynamic backcourt hasn’t been enough to shake Portland out of its funk.

22. Bucks (25-30, LW 25)

Milwaukee might be back on track after three straight wins.

23. Knicks (23-34, LW 22)

It seems Carmelo Anthony will still be a Knick after Thursday’s trade deadline.

24. Hornets (24-32, LW 21)

Charlotte has dropped nine of 10.

25. 76ers (21-35, LW 24)

Jahlil Okafor trade rumors might cease with Joel Embiid’s knee injury.

26. Timberwolves (22-35, LW 27)

Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns have to do more with Zach LaVine out for the season.

27. Magic (21-37, LW 26)

Trading Ibaka signals a bigger commitment to Aaron Gordon.

28. Suns (18-39, LW 29)

Rookie Marquese Chriss from Pleasant Grove High has shown promise for the young Suns.

29. Lakers (19-39, LW 28)

Team is still searching for its next star among a young nucleus.

30. Nets (9-47, LW 30)

Brooklyn’s losing streak is now 14 games.

Darren Collison confident about Kings' chances after the All-Star break

Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008.

Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

