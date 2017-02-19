Kings Daily: Joerger has team in playoff hunt

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Voisin: Joerger has Kings in running for NBA playoffs
Intense but calm, first-year Kings coach Dave Joerger has minimized the drama and has the club on the heels of the Denver Nuggets for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Cousins ready to double down on Kings: ‘I believe I’ll figure it out’
DeMarcus Cousins feels good about the Kings’ postseason prospects and wants to stay with the team. He’s eligible to sign a five-year contract extension worth up to $219 million this summer.
Former Kings star Chris Webber among 14 finalists for Hall of Fame
Chris Webber – who played 14 seasons in the NBA, nearly half of that time with the Kings – was named one of 14 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. Inductees will be announced April 3.
How the Kings rank among NBA’s 30 teams in 13 stat categories
How do the Kings compare to the rest of the NBA teams statistically? See here in our photo gallery.
Cousins happy to see bigs keep crown in Skills Challenge
After years of campaigning to be in the Skills Challenge, Kings’ All-Star DeMarcus Cousins likes what he’s seen from the big men as they’ve now won it for the second consecutive season. New York’s Kristaps Porzingis beat Cousins in the opening round and went on to win the title.
Robinson III, Gordon, Porzingis win All-Star events
Indiana’s Glenn Robinson III is the NBA’s new dunk king, Houston’s Eric Gordon dethrones Golden State’s Klay Thompson in the 3-point contest and Porzingis shows he has skills.
NBA Beat: Thunder’s Westbrook heads midseason award picks
The Bee’s Jason Jones says this season’s MVP race figures to be as tight as any in recent memory. As of now, he’d vote for Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook.
The Bee’s Jason Jones ranks the NBA’s 30 teams
Golden State (first) and Brooklyn (last) continue to hold their spots from previous weeks. Where do the Kings rank?
Comments