Kings Blog

February 19, 2017 6:48 PM

Kings return from All-Star break to host teams they’ve previously beaten

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Thursday vs. Nuggets

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

Skinny: Denver has been one of the league’s surprises and is eighth in the Western Conference.

Nugget to watch: Nikola Jokic, in his second season, is averaging 20.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists in his last 10 games.

Last meeting: DeMarcus Cousins scored 31 points to lead the Kings to a 120-113 win Jan. 3 in Denver.

Saturday vs. Hornets

Time: 2 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

Skinny: Charlotte dropped 11 of 12 heading into the All-Star break, including the last four.

Hornet to watch: Kemba Walker is dynamic on offense and hard to contain.

Last meeting: Cousins had 35 points and 18 rebounds, including the go-ahead basket, in a 109-106 win Jan. 28 in Charlotte.

 
Sign up
Get a morning update of Sacramento Kings news, plus Kings breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Darren Collison confident about Kings' chances after the All-Star break

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos