Kings return from All-Star break to host teams they’ve previously beaten

Thursday vs. Nuggets
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Skinny: Denver has been one of the league’s surprises and is eighth in the Western Conference.
Nugget to watch: Nikola Jokic, in his second season, is averaging 20.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists in his last 10 games.
So why do they call him The Joker?— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2017
17 points
21 rebounds
12 assists
What a night for Nikola Jokić pic.twitter.com/KCwouchuhF
Last meeting: DeMarcus Cousins scored 31 points to lead the Kings to a 120-113 win Jan. 3 in Denver.
Saturday vs. Hornets
Time: 2 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Skinny: Charlotte dropped 11 of 12 heading into the All-Star break, including the last four.
Hornet to watch: Kemba Walker is dynamic on offense and hard to contain.
I agree with @KembaWalker -- it’s incredibly disappointing that the All-Star Game is not in Charlotte this weekend. https://t.co/5Fxqu4wuIa— Roy Cooper (@RoyCooperNC) February 18, 2017
Last meeting: Cousins had 35 points and 18 rebounds, including the go-ahead basket, in a 109-106 win Jan. 28 in Charlotte.
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.
Comments