Kings trade All-Star DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans

2:06 DeMarcus Cousins is happy a big man won the Skills Challenge Pause

2:24 Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media

3:07 Stephen Curry reaction to his team's 109-106 loss vs Kings

1:05 Isaiah Thomas on playing at new arena seeing familiar faces in the stands

2:03 Storm forecast includes flooding and wind gusts

1:01 Flooding on I-5 corridor near Williams

1:28 Shelter aids Maxwell-area residents

1:39 Get a glimpse of the damage to Oroville Dam's main spillway after several days of running at 100,000 cubic feet per second

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen