February 20, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Cousins traded to Pelicans

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings trade DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans

The Kings trade All-Star forward DeMarcus Cousins and forward Omri Casspi to the New Orleans Pelicans for rookie guard Buddy Hield, former Kings guard Tyreke Evans, guard Langston Galloway and 2017 first- and second-round picks.

Cousins won’t have to leave New Orleans

The Kings send shockwaves across the NBA on Sunday night when they trade DeMarcus Cousins following the All-Star Game. Social media weighs in.

Video: Cousins speaks with media before finding out he was traded

Davis scores 52 as West tops East in All-Star Game

At the defense-free dunkfest that serves as the NBA’s All-Star Game, New Orleans forward Anthony Davis scores a record 52 points and leads the Western Conference to a 192-182 win on his home court.

West puts on record performance in All-Star Game victory

A by-the-numbers look at the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, which was played Sunday in New Orleans.

A bust in the NBA, Fredette shows he can still score overseas

Former first-round draft pick Jimmer Fredette, who started his NBA career with the Kings, scores 73 points Sunday for the Shanghai Sharks.

Kings return from All-Star break to host teams they’ve previously beaten

When the NBA resumes action from the All-Star break Thursday, the Kings will host the Denver Nuggets. On Saturday, the Charlotte Hornets will visit Golden 1 Center.

How the Kings rank among NBA’s 30 teams in 13 stat categories

How do the Kings compare to the rest of the NBA teams statistically? See here in our photo gallery.

The Bee’s Jason Jones ranks the NBA’s 30 teams

Golden State (first) and Brooklyn (last) continue to hold their spots from previous weeks. Where do the Kings rank?

 
Darren Collison confident about Kings' chances after the All-Star break

Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Sports Videos