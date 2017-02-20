Kings Daily: Cousins traded to Pelicans

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Kings trade DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans
The Kings trade All-Star forward DeMarcus Cousins and forward Omri Casspi to the New Orleans Pelicans for rookie guard Buddy Hield, former Kings guard Tyreke Evans, guard Langston Galloway and 2017 first- and second-round picks.
Cousins won’t have to leave New Orleans
The Kings send shockwaves across the NBA on Sunday night when they trade DeMarcus Cousins following the All-Star Game. Social media weighs in.
Video: Cousins speaks with media before finding out he was traded
Davis scores 52 as West tops East in All-Star Game
At the defense-free dunkfest that serves as the NBA’s All-Star Game, New Orleans forward Anthony Davis scores a record 52 points and leads the Western Conference to a 192-182 win on his home court.
West puts on record performance in All-Star Game victory
A by-the-numbers look at the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, which was played Sunday in New Orleans.
A bust in the NBA, Fredette shows he can still score overseas
Former first-round draft pick Jimmer Fredette, who started his NBA career with the Kings, scores 73 points Sunday for the Shanghai Sharks.
Kings return from All-Star break to host teams they’ve previously beaten
When the NBA resumes action from the All-Star break Thursday, the Kings will host the Denver Nuggets. On Saturday, the Charlotte Hornets will visit Golden 1 Center.
How the Kings rank among NBA’s 30 teams in 13 stat categories
How do the Kings compare to the rest of the NBA teams statistically? See here in our photo gallery.
The Bee’s Jason Jones ranks the NBA’s 30 teams
Golden State (first) and Brooklyn (last) continue to hold their spots from previous weeks. Where do the Kings rank?
