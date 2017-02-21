Kings Daily: Deep breaths are mandatory

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Voisin: What the Kings got in return – a new start
The Kings had plenty of reasons to trade All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, starting with the five-year, $209 million extension he would have commanded in the upcoming offseason. But essentially swapping Cousins for Buddy Hield and two draft choices? Deep breaths are mandatory here.
Cousins trade analysis: Expect more moves
The NBA trade deadline is Thursday. Darren Collison, Arron Afflalo, Kosta Koufos and Ben McLemore also could be dealt as general manager Vlade Divac reshapes the team. On Monday, veteran forward Matt Barnes was waived.
Reaction: Fans feel ripped off
After learning Monday morning the Kings had traded their three-time All-Star to New Orleans for an unproven, high draft pick in rookie Buddy Hield, two players who won’t be here next season and two 2017 draft picks, Kings fans wondered if this was the deal they had dreamed about or a nightmare.
Rationale: Divac explains himself
Why, Vlade? “We want to move forward,” the Kings’ GM said Monday, two weeks after publicly saying he wouldn’t trade DeMarcus Cousins.
From historic flub to cultural win, national media evaluate trade
When one of the NBA’s most polarizing players gets traded, it’s the sportswriter equivalent of Steph Curry unguarded at the 3-point line. You don’t pass up the chance to take a shot.
Get to know your new Buddy
Of the players Sacramento received, Buddy Hield is the centerpiece. The 23-year-old shooting guard from the Bahamas was drafted sixth overall as a senior out of Oklahoma, and the Kings were said to have coveted him then.
