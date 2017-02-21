Kings Blog

February 21, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Deep breaths are mandatory

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Voisin: What the Kings got in return – a new start

The Kings had plenty of reasons to trade All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, starting with the five-year, $209 million extension he would have commanded in the upcoming offseason. But essentially swapping Cousins for Buddy Hield and two draft choices? Deep breaths are mandatory here.

Cousins trade analysis: Expect more moves

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday. Darren Collison, Arron Afflalo, Kosta Koufos and Ben McLemore also could be dealt as general manager Vlade Divac reshapes the team. On Monday, veteran forward Matt Barnes was waived.

Reaction: Fans feel ripped off

After learning Monday morning the Kings had traded their three-time All-Star to New Orleans for an unproven, high draft pick in rookie Buddy Hield, two players who won’t be here next season and two 2017 draft picks, Kings fans wondered if this was the deal they had dreamed about or a nightmare.

Rationale: Divac explains himself

Why, Vlade? “We want to move forward,” the Kings’ GM said Monday, two weeks after publicly saying he wouldn’t trade DeMarcus Cousins.

From historic flub to cultural win, national media evaluate trade

When one of the NBA’s most polarizing players gets traded, it’s the sportswriter equivalent of Steph Curry unguarded at the 3-point line. You don’t pass up the chance to take a shot.

Get to know your new Buddy

Of the players Sacramento received, Buddy Hield is the centerpiece. The 23-year-old shooting guard from the Bahamas was drafted sixth overall as a senior out of Oklahoma, and the Kings were said to have coveted him then.

 
Comments

 

Darren Collison confident about Kings' chances after the All-Star break

Sports Videos