Omri Casspi: 'I just didn't believe it was going to happen'

Omri Casspi says he was caught by surprise, first upon hearing DeMarcus Cousins was traded and then to learn of his own trade. Casspi spoke with Sacramento Bee Kings beat reporter Jason Jones on Tuesday morning, February 21, 2017, before leaving Sacramento for New Orleans. The Kings confirmed Monday the trade of Cousins and Casspi to the New Orleans Pelicans for guards Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway and a first- and second-round pick in the 2017 draft.