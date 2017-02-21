Kings Blog

February 21, 2017 8:21 PM

A look at newest Kings, by the numbers

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jeff Caraska

jcaraska@sacbee.com

A by-the-numbers-look at Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway, acquired by the Kings from the Pelicans in a trade for DeMarcus Cousins:

5: Career-high assists by Hield (Dec. 10, 2016 in a 133-105 Pelicans’ loss to the Clippers and Nov. 16 in an 89-82 loss to the Magic).

5: Career-high steals by Galloway (in a 93-90 Knicks’ win over the Thunder, Nov. 20, 2015).

6: Overall draft position by Hield this past June.

8.6: Scoring average this season by Hield.

8.6: Scoring average this season by Galloway.

9.0: Career scoring average by Galloway in three seasons.

9.5: Scoring average this season by Evans.

16: Career-high assists by Evans in a 116-113 Pelicans’ win over the Thunder, February, 6, 2015.

16.3: Career scoring average by Evans in eight seasons.

20.4: Average minutes per game by Hield. He played a season-high 35 in a 90-82 loss to the Cavaliers on Jan. 2.

21: Career-high points by Hield (on 8-of-17 shooting in a 102-95 Pelicans’ win over the Pacers on Dec. 15).

26: Career-high points by Galloway (on 10-of-12 shooting in a 112-108 Knicks’ win over the Hawks, April 13, 2015 and on 9-of-18 shooting in a 110-108 loss to the Grizzlies, Dec. 5, 2016).

41: Career-high points by Evans (on 14-of-26 shooting in a 101-89 win over the Thunder, April 14, 2014).

202: Games played by Evans for the Pelicans in four seasons (123 starts).

257: Games played by Evans for the Kings in four seasons (247 starts).

21,981: Twitter followers for Galloway (@LangGalloway10) as of Monday night.

87,344: Twitter followers for Hield (@buddyhield)

180,804: Twitter followers for Evans (@TyrekeEvans)

$3,517,200: Hield’s contract for this season.

$5,200,000: Galloway’s contract for this season.

$10,661,286: Evans’ contract for this season.

View the box score from the Nov. 8 Kings-Pelicans game

View the box score from the Feb. 12 Kings-Pelicans game

View a gallery of the newest Kings

 
Sign up
Get a morning update of Sacramento Kings news, plus Kings breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

New Sacramento Kings player Buddy Hield welcomed by fans at Sacramento International Airport

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos