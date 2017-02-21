A look at newest Kings, by the numbers

A by-the-numbers-look at Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway, acquired by the Kings from the Pelicans in a trade for DeMarcus Cousins:
5: Career-high assists by Hield (Dec. 10, 2016 in a 133-105 Pelicans’ loss to the Clippers and Nov. 16 in an 89-82 loss to the Magic).
5: Career-high steals by Galloway (in a 93-90 Knicks’ win over the Thunder, Nov. 20, 2015).
6: Overall draft position by Hield this past June.
8.6: Scoring average this season by Hield.
8.6: Scoring average this season by Galloway.
9.0: Career scoring average by Galloway in three seasons.
9.5: Scoring average this season by Evans.
16: Career-high assists by Evans in a 116-113 Pelicans’ win over the Thunder, February, 6, 2015.
16.3: Career scoring average by Evans in eight seasons.
20.4: Average minutes per game by Hield. He played a season-high 35 in a 90-82 loss to the Cavaliers on Jan. 2.
21: Career-high points by Hield (on 8-of-17 shooting in a 102-95 Pelicans’ win over the Pacers on Dec. 15).
26: Career-high points by Galloway (on 10-of-12 shooting in a 112-108 Knicks’ win over the Hawks, April 13, 2015 and on 9-of-18 shooting in a 110-108 loss to the Grizzlies, Dec. 5, 2016).
41: Career-high points by Evans (on 14-of-26 shooting in a 101-89 win over the Thunder, April 14, 2014).
202: Games played by Evans for the Pelicans in four seasons (123 starts).
257: Games played by Evans for the Kings in four seasons (247 starts).
21,981: Twitter followers for Galloway (@LangGalloway10) as of Monday night.
87,344: Twitter followers for Hield (@buddyhield)
180,804: Twitter followers for Evans (@TyrekeEvans)
$3,517,200: Hield’s contract for this season.
$5,200,000: Galloway’s contract for this season.
$10,661,286: Evans’ contract for this season.
