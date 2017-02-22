Kings Blog

February 22, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Team weighs in on trade

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings: Aftershock of Cousins trade lingers for players

Following the blockbuster trade of DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans, Kings players share their views on where the team goes from here.

Cousins says he still loves Sacramento

His days as a King are over, but DeMarcus Cousins leaves with love for the city that welcomed him as an NBA rookie.

Video: I learn from my mistakes, Cousins says

Video: Casspi doubted trade would be made

Video: Joerger, Cauley-Stein look ahead

Hield, Evans and Galloway by the numbers

A statistical breakdown of Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway, the three newest Kings.

Gallery: Three Kings have Boogie shoes to fill

 
New Sacramento Kings player Buddy Hield welcomed by fans at Sacramento International Airport

Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Sports Videos