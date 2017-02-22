Kings Daily: Team weighs in on trade

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Kings: Aftershock of Cousins trade lingers for players
Following the blockbuster trade of DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans, Kings players share their views on where the team goes from here.
Cousins says he still loves Sacramento
His days as a King are over, but DeMarcus Cousins leaves with love for the city that welcomed him as an NBA rookie.
Video: I learn from my mistakes, Cousins says
Video: Casspi doubted trade would be made
Video: Joerger, Cauley-Stein look ahead
Hield, Evans and Galloway by the numbers
A statistical breakdown of Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway, the three newest Kings.
