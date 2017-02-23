Kings Daily: Post-Cousins era begins today

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Buddy Hield reached NBA on hard work
If going from New Orleans to Sacramento in the middle of your first NBA season seems like a change, one must consider how far Buddy Hield has already come. Hield grew up in the Bahamas in a small settlement – a rough-edged area with little basketball tradition. Along the way to the NBA, he’s become known for his work ethic, which he attributes to his upbringing – and Kobe Bryant.
Voisin: Tyreke’s back and looking for role
Tyreke Evans hopes his return is more than a cameo appearance or, in the harsh reality of the NBA, that he is perceived as something more than an expiring contract whose $10 million salary comes off the books this summer.
Pelicans’ Cousins: He and Davis can ‘wreak havoc’
DeMarcus Cousins says his prayers have been answered, although not necessarily in the way he expected. The New Orleans Pelicans’ newest All-Star maintains that he liked Sacramento and initially wasn’t happy about being traded, but he had become frustrated waiting through six-plus losing seasons for the Kings to add more elite players.
KHTK host muted after comments on Divac
Damien Barling, one of three co-hosts on KHTK 1140’s afternoon talk show “The Lo-Down,” is kept off the air by station management for critical comments about Kings general manager Vlade Divac.
Game plan: Kings vs. Nuggets
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys for Thursday’s meeting with the Denver Nuggets – the Kings’ first game since trading DeMarcus Cousins.
