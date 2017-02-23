Kings Daily: Post-Cousins era begins today

2:30 New Sacramento Kings player Buddy Hield welcomed by fans at Sacramento International Airport Pause

2:57 Kings look to a future without Cousins

2:24 Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media

0:59 Omri Casspi: 'I just didn't believe it was going to happen'

1:43 DeMarcus Cousins: 'I'm in a good place. I learn from my mistakes.'

0:50 CHP motorcycle officer dies in high speed chase

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd

0:09 Water continues to drain at Lake Berryessa

2:21 49ers CEO Jed York: 'It's now time to get to work'