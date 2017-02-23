Kings Blog

February 23, 2017 10:09 PM

Cauley-Stein has career night as Kings beat Nuggets

Player of the game: Center Willie Cauley-Stein led a strong second unit with 29 points, a career high, and 10 rebounds as the Kings won their first game since trading DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi, 116-100 over Denver Thursday night at Golden 1 Center. The win pulls Sacramento a half game behind the Nuggets for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Turning point: The Kings took advantage of Denver turnovers to outscore the Nuggets 32-18 in the second quarter and lead 61-44 at halftime.

X-factor: Sacramento got 72 points off the bench. Tyreke Evans scored 15 points, and rookies Buddy Hield and Skal Labissiere had 16 and a season-high 12, respectively.

Injuries: Guard Arron Afflalo (sore hamstring) was ruled out two hours before tipoff.

Records: Kings 25-33, Nuggets 25-32

