February 24, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: New era begins with win

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Cauley-Stein leads way

Willie Cauley-Stein has a career-high 29 points and grabs 10 rebounds to lead the Kings to a 116-100 victory over the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center in the first game since they dealt DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans.

Fans have mixed emotions

Kings fans are split when it comes to the DeMarcus Cousins trade – some are ready for a new era and some are sad to see him go.

Making it work with reworked roster

Kings coach Dave Joerger has gone into teaching mode with all of the new pieces he has.

A taste of the big time

The Kings’ affiliate in the NBA Development League, the Reno Bighorns, will play at Golden 1 Center on Friday and on March 3.

Cousins, Casspi debut, Pelicans blown out

DeMarcus Cousins scores 27 points in his New Orleans debut, but the Pelicans are blown out, and Omri Casspi breaks his right thumb.

Quiet at trade deadline

There were no blockbuster deals at the trade deadline. Check out a rundown of the moves that were made.

 
Kings Blog

Buddy Hield and Tyreke Evans talk after first practice with Kings

