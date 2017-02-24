Kings Daily: New era begins with win

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Cauley-Stein leads way
Willie Cauley-Stein has a career-high 29 points and grabs 10 rebounds to lead the Kings to a 116-100 victory over the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center in the first game since they dealt DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans.
Fans have mixed emotions
Kings fans are split when it comes to the DeMarcus Cousins trade – some are ready for a new era and some are sad to see him go.
Making it work with reworked roster
Kings coach Dave Joerger has gone into teaching mode with all of the new pieces he has.
A taste of the big time
The Kings’ affiliate in the NBA Development League, the Reno Bighorns, will play at Golden 1 Center on Friday and on March 3.
Cousins, Casspi debut, Pelicans blown out
DeMarcus Cousins scores 27 points in his New Orleans debut, but the Pelicans are blown out, and Omri Casspi breaks his right thumb.
Video: Kings fans share their feelings about Cousins
Quiet at trade deadline
There were no blockbuster deals at the trade deadline. Check out a rundown of the moves that were made.
