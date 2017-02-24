Kings look to run in Saturday matinee against Charlotte

Kings (25-33) vs. Hornets (24-33)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Golden 1 Center
When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Bench production: The Kings’ bench contributed a season-high 72 points in Thursday’s win over Denver. That can’t be expected every game, but the second unit remains a key.
2. Pace: Sacramento must attack on offense before Charlotte sets its defense. That means rebounding and running to try to get fast-break points and attacking the rim.
3. Swarming Kemba: Charlotte relies on All-Star guard Kemba Walker to score and facilitate. The Kings must disrupt the Hornets’ offense by making it hard on him.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
10
Ty Lawson
PG
7
Darren Collison
SG
23
Ben McLemore
SF
43
Anthony Tolliver
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Hornets
No.
Player
Pos.
15
Kemba Walker
PG
5
Nicolas Batum
SG
14
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
SF
2
Marvin Williams
PF
44
Frank Kaminsky
C
Comments