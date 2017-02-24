Kings Blog

February 24, 2017 5:25 PM

Kings look to run in Saturday matinee against Charlotte

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Kings (25-33) vs. Hornets (24-33)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Golden 1 Center

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Bench production: The Kings’ bench contributed a season-high 72 points in Thursday’s win over Denver. That can’t be expected every game, but the second unit remains a key.

2. Pace: Sacramento must attack on offense before Charlotte sets its defense. That means rebounding and running to try to get fast-break points and attacking the rim.

3. Swarming Kemba: Charlotte relies on All-Star guard Kemba Walker to score and facilitate. The Kings must disrupt the Hornets’ offense by making it hard on him.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

10

Ty Lawson

PG

7

Darren Collison

SG

23

Ben McLemore

SF

43

Anthony Tolliver

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Hornets

No.

Player

Pos.

15

Kemba Walker

PG

5

Nicolas Batum

SG

14

M. Kidd-Gilchrist

SF

2

Marvin Williams

PF

44

Frank Kaminsky

C

