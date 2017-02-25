Kings Blog

February 25, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: ‘We’re not just going to lay down’

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.

Papagiannis continues development

For George Papagiannis, the 13th overall pick in last year’s draft, this season has been all about gaining experience – in a new country and a style of basketball much different from what he knew in Europe. “I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Papagiannis said. “When it’s going to happen, I’m going to be ready for it – that’s all I can say.”

Divac won’t fire back at Cousins

Kings general manager Vlade Divac refutes some of the details but refuses to engage DeMarcus Cousins in a nasty public debate after the All-Star center called Divac and team principal owner Vivek Ranadive “cowards” for their handling of his trade to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Dealing in All-Stars: How Kings landed and lost best of era

What can a historical look at the Sacramento Kings’ trading of All-Stars tell us? Risk plays a role. So do injuries. Their numbers all dropped after leaving Sacramento. But only one has been traded away in his prime: DeMarcus Cousins.

Denver win emboldens team

With a stretch of home games against weak teams, the Kings could improve their chances of making the playoffs. “They was killing us, killing Vlade, killing everybody,” said guard Ty Lawson following the team’s win over Denver. “But I think everybody on this team’s got heart. We’re all men; we’re not just going to lay down. We’re going to play hard … we’re not going to lay down and tank and what everybody else was saying. We’ve just got to show everybody.”

Game plan: Kings vs. Hornets

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Saturday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

 
Sign up
Get a morning update of Sacramento Kings news, plus Kings breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

'One down 24 to go.' Willie Cauley-Stein is pushing Sacramento Kings toward playoffs

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos