Kings Daily: ‘We’re not just going to lay down’

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Papagiannis continues development
For George Papagiannis, the 13th overall pick in last year’s draft, this season has been all about gaining experience – in a new country and a style of basketball much different from what he knew in Europe. “I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Papagiannis said. “When it’s going to happen, I’m going to be ready for it – that’s all I can say.”
Divac won’t fire back at Cousins
Kings general manager Vlade Divac refutes some of the details but refuses to engage DeMarcus Cousins in a nasty public debate after the All-Star center called Divac and team principal owner Vivek Ranadive “cowards” for their handling of his trade to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Dealing in All-Stars: How Kings landed and lost best of era
What can a historical look at the Sacramento Kings’ trading of All-Stars tell us? Risk plays a role. So do injuries. Their numbers all dropped after leaving Sacramento. But only one has been traded away in his prime: DeMarcus Cousins.
Denver win emboldens team
With a stretch of home games against weak teams, the Kings could improve their chances of making the playoffs. “They was killing us, killing Vlade, killing everybody,” said guard Ty Lawson following the team’s win over Denver. “But I think everybody on this team’s got heart. We’re all men; we’re not just going to lay down. We’re going to play hard … we’re not going to lay down and tank and what everybody else was saying. We’ve just got to show everybody.”
Game plan: Kings vs. Hornets
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Saturday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.
Comments