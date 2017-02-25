Struggling Hornets surge past Kings 99-85

2:06 Kings fans react to the Cousins trade Pause

3:04 Buddy Hield and Tyreke Evans talk after first practice with Kings

3:42 DeMarcus Cousins is glad the All-Star break has arrived for injury-plagued Kings

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life

0:56 Beauty and danger: New images show Lake Oroville and the dam

1:32 See inside McClatchy's future video lab

1:51 Jim Brulte: Senate scuffle shows Democratic hypocrisy

0:59 Procession honors fallen CHP Officer Lucas Chellew

2:23 Darrell Issa explains why he wants probe of Russia