February 25, 2017 4:43 PM

Struggling Hornets surge past Kings 99-85

Player of the game: Center Frank Kaminsky made five 3-pointers and had 23 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Charlotte Hornets over the Kings 99-85 on Saturday at Golden 1 Center. The Hornets had lost five straight and nine of 10.

Turning point: The Hornets went on a 19-0 run spanning the halves to lead 63-40 with 8:18 left in the third quarter.

X-factor: The Kings had only three fast-break points.

Injuries: Kings guard Arron Afflalo (sore hamstring) missed his second straight game.

Records: Kings 25-34; Hornets 25-33

Sports Videos