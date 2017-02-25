Kings Blog

February 25, 2017 5:00 PM

Ranking the 30 NBA teams

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

With records through Friday

1. Warriors (48-9, last week 1)

No joke – JaVale McGee has helped the Warriors this season.

2. Spurs (44-13, LW 2)

Pau Gasol returns for the playoff push.

3. Cavaliers (40-16, LW 3)

Deron Williams will provide much-needed depth.

4. Rockets (41-18, LW 5)

Lou Williams makes the offense even more explosive.

5. Celtics (37-21, LW 4)

Jaylen Brown has gained experience in Avery Bradley’s absence (strained Achilles’).

6. Wizards (34-22, LW 6)

An improved bench could get Washington to the Eastern Conference finals.

7. Jazz (36-22, LW 8)

Still has one of the best homecourt advantages in the NBA.

8. Clippers (35-23, LW 7)

With Chris Paul back, the Clippers believe they can win the championship.

9. Raptors (34-24, LW 11)

Toronto made two key deals to improve for the postseason.

10. Thunder (33-25, LW 10)

Doug McDermott gets a chance to start over in OKC.

11. Grizzlies (34-25, LW 9)

Marc Gasol is back to playing at an All-NBA level.

12. Hawks (32-25, LW 12)

Atlanta reportedly tried to trade for Paul George.

13. Heat (26-32, LW 13)

Miami has won eight of its last 10.

14. Bulls (29-29, LW 14)

Jimmy Butler trade rumors figure to start up again in the offseason.

15. Pistons (28-30, LW 16)

Amid trade speculation, Detroit has still won seven of 10.

16. Pacers (30-28, LW 18)

George still could be traded in the summer.

17. Kings (25-33, LW 17)

Willie Cauley-Stein will have a chance to shine now.

18. Nuggets (26-32, LW 15)

Denver’s playoff hopes could end because of their struggling defense.

19. Trail Blazers (24-33, LW 21)

Everyone is waiting for Portland to take control of eighth in the West.

20. Pelicans (23-35, LW 19)

Perimeter play is still lacking around DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis.

21. Bucks (25-31, LW 22)

Milwaukee is the only team in the NBA with a 0.0 point differential.

22. Timberwolves (23-35, LW 26)

Minnesota is figuring out how to play without Zach LaVine

23. Mavericks (22-35, LW 20)

Landing Nerlens Noel gives Dallas a young piece for the future.

24. 76ers (22-35, LW 25)

Philly again has a top rookie (Ben Simmons) who will miss the season with an injury.

25. Knicks (23-35, LW 23)

Derrick Rose wasn’t dealt, and the Knicks are still struggling.

26. Hornets (24-33, LW 24)

Charlotte is reeling with a five-game losing streak.

27. Magic (21-38, LW 27)

Nikola Vucevic could be the next player dealt in the offseason.

28. Suns (18-40, LW 28)

Brandon Knight still could be traded this summer.

29. Lakers (19-40, LW 29)

Magic Johnson is shaking up the front office and roster.

30. Nets (9-48, LW 30)

The losing streak reaches 15 games.

Kings Blog

