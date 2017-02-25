Ranking the 30 NBA teams

With records through Friday
1. Warriors (48-9, last week 1)
No joke – JaVale McGee has helped the Warriors this season.
2. Spurs (44-13, LW 2)
Pau Gasol returns for the playoff push.
3. Cavaliers (40-16, LW 3)
Deron Williams will provide much-needed depth.
4. Rockets (41-18, LW 5)
Lou Williams makes the offense even more explosive.
5. Celtics (37-21, LW 4)
Jaylen Brown has gained experience in Avery Bradley’s absence (strained Achilles’).
6. Wizards (34-22, LW 6)
An improved bench could get Washington to the Eastern Conference finals.
7. Jazz (36-22, LW 8)
Still has one of the best homecourt advantages in the NBA.
8. Clippers (35-23, LW 7)
With Chris Paul back, the Clippers believe they can win the championship.
9. Raptors (34-24, LW 11)
Toronto made two key deals to improve for the postseason.
10. Thunder (33-25, LW 10)
Doug McDermott gets a chance to start over in OKC.
11. Grizzlies (34-25, LW 9)
Marc Gasol is back to playing at an All-NBA level.
12. Hawks (32-25, LW 12)
Atlanta reportedly tried to trade for Paul George.
13. Heat (26-32, LW 13)
Miami has won eight of its last 10.
14. Bulls (29-29, LW 14)
Jimmy Butler trade rumors figure to start up again in the offseason.
15. Pistons (28-30, LW 16)
Amid trade speculation, Detroit has still won seven of 10.
16. Pacers (30-28, LW 18)
George still could be traded in the summer.
17. Kings (25-33, LW 17)
Willie Cauley-Stein will have a chance to shine now.
18. Nuggets (26-32, LW 15)
Denver’s playoff hopes could end because of their struggling defense.
19. Trail Blazers (24-33, LW 21)
Everyone is waiting for Portland to take control of eighth in the West.
20. Pelicans (23-35, LW 19)
Perimeter play is still lacking around DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis.
21. Bucks (25-31, LW 22)
Milwaukee is the only team in the NBA with a 0.0 point differential.
22. Timberwolves (23-35, LW 26)
Minnesota is figuring out how to play without Zach LaVine
23. Mavericks (22-35, LW 20)
Landing Nerlens Noel gives Dallas a young piece for the future.
24. 76ers (22-35, LW 25)
Philly again has a top rookie (Ben Simmons) who will miss the season with an injury.
25. Knicks (23-35, LW 23)
Derrick Rose wasn’t dealt, and the Knicks are still struggling.
26. Hornets (24-33, LW 24)
Charlotte is reeling with a five-game losing streak.
27. Magic (21-38, LW 27)
Nikola Vucevic could be the next player dealt in the offseason.
28. Suns (18-40, LW 28)
Brandon Knight still could be traded this summer.
29. Lakers (19-40, LW 29)
Magic Johnson is shaking up the front office and roster.
30. Nets (9-48, LW 30)
The losing streak reaches 15 games.
