February 26, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Offense sputters in loss

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings suffer letdown

Sacramento can’t get the offense going and falls 99-85 to a mediocre Charlotte Hornets team.

Ailene Voisin: Divac has the anwers

Kings general manager Vlade Divac says it was “time to start over,” in a Q&A with Ailene Voisin.

Belinelli hears it from crowd

Former King Marco Belinelli is booed in his return to Sacramento.

See how they rank

See how the Kings stack up with the other 30 NBA teams in 13 statistics.

Look ahead

Check out the Kings’ week ahead.

Get the picture

Check out a photo gallery from Saturday’s game.

Crunching numbers

Go behind the box score.

Check out the box score

Ranking the league

Staff writer Jason Jones ranks all 30 NBA teams.

 
'One down 24 to go.' Willie Cauley-Stein is pushing Sacramento Kings toward playoffs

Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Sports Videos