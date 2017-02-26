Kings should have hands full with Timberwolves’ Towns, Wiggins

Kings (25-34) vs. Timberwolves (23-36)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Golden 1 Center
When: Monday, 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Spacing: The Kings must position themselves properly to create lanes for their point guards to drive. That might be difficult because many players are learning new roles.
2. Big showing: Kosta Koufos and Willie Cauley-Stein will have a tough defensive assignment against Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns. The Kings need both to try to contain one of the NBA’s top young big men.
3. Watch out for Wiggins: Because of injuries, the Kings lack the size at small forward to match up with 6-foot-8Andrew Wiggins, an explosive scorer. They must be prepared to get physical with Wiggins to prevent him from becoming comfortable.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
23
Ben McLemore
SG
32
Tyreke Evans
SF
43
Anthony Tolliver
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Timberwolves
No.
Player
Pos.
9
Ricky Rubio
PG
4
Brandon Rush
SG
22
Andrew Wiggins
SF
5
Gorgui Dieng
PF
32
Karl-Anthony Towns
C
