February 26, 2017 5:06 PM

Kings should have hands full with Timberwolves’ Towns, Wiggins

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

Kings (25-34) vs. Timberwolves (23-36)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Golden 1 Center

When: Monday, 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Spacing: The Kings must position themselves properly to create lanes for their point guards to drive. That might be difficult because many players are learning new roles.

2. Big showing: Kosta Koufos and Willie Cauley-Stein will have a tough defensive assignment against Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns. The Kings need both to try to contain one of the NBA’s top young big men.

3. Watch out for Wiggins: Because of injuries, the Kings lack the size at small forward to match up with 6-foot-8Andrew Wiggins, an explosive scorer. They must be prepared to get physical with Wiggins to prevent him from becoming comfortable.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

23

Ben McLemore

SG

32

Tyreke Evans

SF

43

Anthony Tolliver

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Timberwolves

No.

Player

Pos.

9

Ricky Rubio

PG

4

Brandon Rush

SG

22

Andrew Wiggins

SF

5

Gorgui Dieng

PF

32

Karl-Anthony Towns

C

