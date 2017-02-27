Kings Blog

February 27, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Easy points hard to come by

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.

Kings struggle to score fast-break points

Entering Sunday, the Kings were 26th in the NBA in fast-break points. Improving that mark will be difficult because opponents realize the Kings will try to run as much as possible while adjusting their halfcourt offense minus DeMarcus Cousins.

A look at the Kings’ upcoming week

The Kings have only two games this week, both at home.

Game plan: Kings vs. Timberwolves

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Monday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Scouting the opponent: Timberwolves lose to Rockets in shootout

Karl-Anthony Towns has 37 points and 22 rebounds, and Andrew Wiggins scores 30 points, but the Minnesota Timberwolves commit a season-high 25 turnovers in a 142-130 loss to the host Houston Rockets on Saturday.

Webber eager for new ‘Players Only’ programming

Hall of Fame nominee and ex-King Chris Webber is one of the headline attractions in Turner’s new “Players Only” NBA programming that starts Monday.

Cousins gets 18th technical foul as Pelicans fall to Thunder

Former Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins receives his 18th technical foul of the season in the New Orleans Pelicans’ loss Sunday. Unless it’s rescinded, Cousins will serve a one-game suspension. Russell Westbrook scores 41 points in his 29th triple-double of the season to help the Oklahoma City Thunder win 118-110.

 
Sign up
Get a morning update of Sacramento Kings news, plus Kings breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

'One down 24 to go.' Willie Cauley-Stein is pushing Sacramento Kings toward playoffs

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos