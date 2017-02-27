Kings Daily: Easy points hard to come by

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Kings struggle to score fast-break points
Entering Sunday, the Kings were 26th in the NBA in fast-break points. Improving that mark will be difficult because opponents realize the Kings will try to run as much as possible while adjusting their halfcourt offense minus DeMarcus Cousins.
A look at the Kings’ upcoming week
The Kings have only two games this week, both at home.
Game plan: Kings vs. Timberwolves
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Monday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Scouting the opponent: Timberwolves lose to Rockets in shootout
Karl-Anthony Towns has 37 points and 22 rebounds, and Andrew Wiggins scores 30 points, but the Minnesota Timberwolves commit a season-high 25 turnovers in a 142-130 loss to the host Houston Rockets on Saturday.
Webber eager for new ‘Players Only’ programming
Hall of Fame nominee and ex-King Chris Webber is one of the headline attractions in Turner’s new “Players Only” NBA programming that starts Monday.
Cousins gets 18th technical foul as Pelicans fall to Thunder
Former Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins receives his 18th technical foul of the season in the New Orleans Pelicans’ loss Sunday. Unless it’s rescinded, Cousins will serve a one-game suspension. Russell Westbrook scores 41 points in his 29th triple-double of the season to help the Oklahoma City Thunder win 118-110.
Comments