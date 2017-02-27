Kings fall from top 20 in NBA rankings roundup

The Kings split their two games last week – in addition to trading away their only All-Star in a deal that reverberated around the NBA.
Their first game minus DeMarcus Cousins was a stirring win over the Denver Nuggets, and provided reasons for optimism. Willie Cauley-Stein scored a career-high 29 points, newcomers Buddy Hield and Tyreke Evans combined for 31, and even Skal Labissiere scored a season-high 12 points in the 116-100 victory.
Question: What was not to like?
Answer: Saturday afternoon’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, who had lost five in a row and were among the NBA’s worst road teams. That adversity aside, the Hornets left Golden 1 Center with a 99-85 victory. Charlotte’s Frank Kaminski knocked down five 3-point shots as part of his 23-point game, and the Kings allowed a half-spanning 19-0 run.
What last week’s on-, and off-court developments did, in the six power rankings sampled here (The Bee, NBA.com, NBC Sports, ESPN, CBS Sports, SI.com), is drop the Kings to an average ranking of 21.7.
The Bee’s Jason Jones ranked the Kings 17th, the same as last week. The Warriors remained in first and Nets remained last.
Toast of the week
NBA.com on the Jazz, who rose from 8th to 5th: “Road wins are good wins and the Jazz picked up two of them over the weekend, including one in Washington, where the Wizards had won 19 of their last 20 games.”
Roast of the week
CBS Sports on the Pelicans, who dropped from 14th to 24th: “Well, OK, all that optimism about Fire and Ice faded quickly. They’re 0-3 with Boogie and the Brow. They just need time to figure this out ... and they don’t have any.”
And so to the polls:
NBA.com
Ranking: 19th, up from 20th. From the site: “For one game … Willie Cauley-Stein looked ready to step into (DeMarcus) Cousins’ shoes. ... But they’re still the Kings and they came up empty, with Cauley-Stein missing all five of his shots against Charlotte on Saturday.”
Best: Warriors (Last week first)
Worst: Nets (LW 30)
NBC Sports
Ranking: 22nd, down from 20th. From the site: “Maybe it’s time to see what Skal Labissiere and Georgios Papagiannis can do.”
Best: Warriors (LW 1)
Worst: Nets (LW 30)
ESPN
Ranking: 24th, same as last week. From the site: “Mere days after Jim Buss was ousted from Lakerland, Vlade Divac has imposed his own Buss-style deadline on himself to get the Kings turned around.”
Best: Warriors (LW 1)
Worst: Nets (LW 30)
CBS Sports
Ranking: 23rd, up from 30th. From the site: “The Kings are just a normal bad team now.”
Best: Warriors (LW 2)
Worst: Nets (LW 28)
SI.com
Ranking: 25th, down from 20th. From the site: “I respect Vlade Divac’s now-public intent to sink or swim with the ship. It’s gonna sink for a while.”
Best: Warriors (LW 1)
Worst: Nets (LW 30)
