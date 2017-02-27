Kings fall from top 20 in NBA rankings roundup

1:30 Mental and physical fatigue contribute to loss at Houston Pause

1:07 DeMarcus Cousins remains optimistic after long road trip

0:59 Omri Casspi: 'I just didn't believe it was going to happen'

1:17 Ty Lawson, Kings looking forward to going home to 'regroup' after long trip

0:56 Beauty and danger: New images show Lake Oroville and the dam

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

2:06 Kings fans react to the Cousins trade

1:23 Jim Brulte says Democrats are ruining California

0:46 See the damage evolve: Oroville spillway erosion over time