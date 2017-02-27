Kings Blog

February 27, 2017 9:58 PM

Towns dominates as Timberwolves cruise to 102-88 win over Kings

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Player of the game: Karl-Anthony Towns scored 13 of his game-high 29 points in the pivotal second quarter as the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Kings their second consecutive loss, 102-88 Monday night at Golden 1 Center. Towns also grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds.

Turning point: The Timberwolves used a 13-0 run in the second quarter to lead 38-31 and never looked back. They outscored the Kings 40-19 in the quarter.

X-factor: Minnesota outscored Sacramento 23-8 in second-chance points.

Injuries: Kings guard Arron Afflalo (sore hamstring) missed his third consecutive game.

Records: Kings 25-35; Timberwolves 24-36

Sports Videos