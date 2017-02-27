Minnesota Timberwolves 102, Sacramento Kings 88

Sacramento Kings guard Tyreke Evans (32) loses the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein, right, knocks the ball away from the Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento’s Darren Collison (7) drives for a basket against Minnesota’s Andrew Wiggins (22) during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) goes to the basket and scores against the Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Willie Cauley-Stein (00) celebrates a Kings basket with Anthony Tolliver as referee Ron Garretson looks on during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) look on during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com