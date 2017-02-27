Kings Blog

February 27, 2017 10:38 PM

Crunching numbers in Kings’ loss to Timberwolves

A statistical look at the Kings’ 102-88 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night at the Golden 1 Center:

2: Wins by the Kings over the Timberwolves this season. The teams meet April 1 in Minneapolis.

5: Losses by the Kings in 11 games this month.

8: Road wins by the Timberwolves in 26 games coming in.

11: Game-high assists by the Timberwolves’ Ricky Rubio.

13: Advantage the Timberwolves (23) had over the Kings (8) in second-chance points.

13: Points by the Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns in the second quarter on 6-of-7 shooting. He scored a game-high 29 points.

14: Team-high points by the Kings’ Kosta Koufos, Willie Cauley-Stein and Ben McLemore.

17: Game-high rebounds by Towns.

18: Turnovers by the Kings (six in the second quarter). The Timberwolves had 10.

21: Biggest lead in the game, held by the Timberwolves.

21: Advantage in points by the Timberwolves (40) in the second quarter over the Kings (19).

27: Points by the Timberwolves’ Andrew Wiggins on 10-of-22 shooting.

48: Points in the paint by the Kings. The Timberwolves had 42.

50: Timberwolves’ shooting percentage in the second quarter. The Kings shot 31.6 percent.

View the box score

View a gallery

 
