February 28, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: ‘O’ flails against T-wolves

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings: Minnesota sprints to 102-88 victory at Golden 1 Center

The Kings on the court are struggling to find their way, with the latest example coming in a 102-88 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night at Golden 1 Center. In their last two games, the Kings are averaging 86.5 points since scoring 116 points against Denver’s poor defense.

Kings notes: Temple tentatively eyes next week for return

Kings guard Garrett Temple has been out because of a partially torn left hamstring suffered Jan. 31. Given his setback while recovering from a hamstring injury two seasons ago, he is being cautious but said he could return next week.

Pelicans search for right plan to fit Cousins

New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry isn’t discouraged by his team’s 0-3 record since DeMarcus Cousins joined the team. “I do feel good about the progress we’ve made the last three games, and I think we’re just going to continue to get better,” Gentry said.

 
Kings Blog

'One down 24 to go.' Willie Cauley-Stein is pushing Sacramento Kings toward playoffs

