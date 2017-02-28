Kings Daily: ‘O’ flails against T-wolves

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Kings: Minnesota sprints to 102-88 victory at Golden 1 Center
The Kings on the court are struggling to find their way, with the latest example coming in a 102-88 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night at Golden 1 Center. In their last two games, the Kings are averaging 86.5 points since scoring 116 points against Denver’s poor defense.
Recap: Timberwolves’ Towns dominates with 29 points, 17 rebounds
Kings notes: Temple tentatively eyes next week for return
Kings guard Garrett Temple has been out because of a partially torn left hamstring suffered Jan. 31. Given his setback while recovering from a hamstring injury two seasons ago, he is being cautious but said he could return next week.
Number crunch vs. Timberwolves
Behind the statistics of the Kings’ 102-88 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Kings drop from top 20 NBA rankings roundup
A tumultuous week results in an average 21.7 rank in six weekly polls.
Pelicans search for right plan to fit Cousins
New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry isn’t discouraged by his team’s 0-3 record since DeMarcus Cousins joined the team. “I do feel good about the progress we’ve made the last three games, and I think we’re just going to continue to get better,” Gentry said.
