February 28, 2017 8:18 PM

Kings still adjusting to personnel changes as they host Nets

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Matt Kawahara

Kings (25-35) vs. Nets (9-49)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Golden 1 Center

When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Team defense: The Kings are still adjusting defensively after the exits of DeMarcus Cousins and Matt Barnes. They must know when to rotate and help each other, particularly when they have teammates at a size disadvantage.

2. Protect the ball: Still trying to build a new rhythm on offense, the Kings can’t afford to give away possessions with turnovers. Minnesota scored 20 points off their 18 turnovers Monday.

3. Big matchup: Brook Lopez leads the Nets with 20.5 points per game. Kosta Koufos and maybe Willie Cauley-Stein should have their hands full with the 7-footer.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Darren Collison

PG

10

Ty Lawson

SG

23

Ben McLemore

SF

00

Willie Cauley-Stein

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Nets

No.

Player

Pos.

7

Jeremy Lin

PG

2

Randy Foye

SG

22

Caris Levert

SF

24

R. Hollis-Jefferson

PF

11

Brook Lopez

C

