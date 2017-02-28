Kings still adjusting to personnel changes as they host Nets

Kings (25-35) vs. Nets (9-49)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Golden 1 Center
When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Team defense: The Kings are still adjusting defensively after the exits of DeMarcus Cousins and Matt Barnes. They must know when to rotate and help each other, particularly when they have teammates at a size disadvantage.
2. Protect the ball: Still trying to build a new rhythm on offense, the Kings can’t afford to give away possessions with turnovers. Minnesota scored 20 points off their 18 turnovers Monday.
3. Big matchup: Brook Lopez leads the Nets with 20.5 points per game. Kosta Koufos and maybe Willie Cauley-Stein should have their hands full with the 7-footer.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Darren Collison
PG
10
Ty Lawson
SG
23
Ben McLemore
SF
00
Willie Cauley-Stein
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Nets
No.
Player
Pos.
7
Jeremy Lin
PG
2
Randy Foye
SG
22
Caris Levert
SF
24
R. Hollis-Jefferson
PF
11
Brook Lopez
C
