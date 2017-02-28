Kings, Pelicans side-by-side post trade

It is an admittedly small sample, but the Kings and Pelicans have each played three games since ‘The Trade’ that sent All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi to New Orleans for Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway.
The post-Boogie Kings got off to a hope-inducing 116-100 win over the Denver Nuggets last Thursday, then dropped home games to the Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Watch the highlights of the big win over the Nuggets!#SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/LihTmOZqh9— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 24, 2017
Meanwhile, the same night the Kings were treating their fans to an enjoyable win at Golden 1 Center, the Pelicans were blown out by the visiting Houston Rockets 129-99 at Smoothie King Center.
The Pelicans followed that with road losses to the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Both teams resume play Wednesday. The Kings host the league’s worst team, the 9-49 Brooklyn Nets, and the Pelican host the Detroit Pistons.
The Pelicans, however, will be without Cousins. He will serve a one-game suspension for accruing his latest technical foul on Monday, his 18th of the season.
Here’s a side-by-side statistical comparison of how the Kings and Pelicans have fared in their first three post-trade games:
Stats
Kings
Pelicans
W-L
1-2
0-3
Average points for
99.7
97.3
Season avg. points
102.7
103.1
Average points against
100.3
114.3
Season avgerage against
105.4
106.9
Shooting percentage
.454
.422
Season average
.456
.445
Opponents’ shooting percentage
.422
.479
Season average
.456
.445
3-point percentage
.407
.250
Season average
.365
.351
Opp. shooting percentage
.354
.389
Season average
.372
.351
FT percentage
.796
.761
Season average
.778
.746
Rebounds
129
124
Rebounds average
43.0
41.3
Season average
41.1
43.7
Assists
67
62
Assist average
22.3
20.7
Season averages
22.6
22.5
Steals
17
27
Steals average
5.7
9.0
Season average
8.1
7.8
Turnovers
46
49
Turnover average
15.3
16.3
Season average
14.2
12.6
Fast break points
30
39
Fast break points average
10.0
13.0
Points in the paint
130
132
Points in the paint average
43.3
44.0
Comments