February 28, 2017 9:10 PM

Kings, Pelicans side-by-side post trade

By Jeff Caraska

jcaraska@sacbee.com

It is an admittedly small sample, but the Kings and Pelicans have each played three games since ‘The Trade’ that sent All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi to New Orleans for Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway.

The post-Boogie Kings got off to a hope-inducing 116-100 win over the Denver Nuggets last Thursday, then dropped home games to the Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Meanwhile, the same night the Kings were treating their fans to an enjoyable win at Golden 1 Center, the Pelicans were blown out by the visiting Houston Rockets 129-99 at Smoothie King Center.

The Pelicans followed that with road losses to the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Both teams resume play Wednesday. The Kings host the league’s worst team, the 9-49 Brooklyn Nets, and the Pelican host the Detroit Pistons.

The Pelicans, however, will be without Cousins. He will serve a one-game suspension for accruing his latest technical foul on Monday, his 18th of the season.

Here’s a side-by-side statistical comparison of how the Kings and Pelicans have fared in their first three post-trade games:

Stats

Kings

Pelicans

W-L

1-2

0-3

Average points for

99.7

97.3

Season avg. points

102.7

103.1

Average points against

100.3

114.3

Season avgerage against

105.4

106.9

Shooting percentage

.454

.422

Season average

.456

.445

Opponents’ shooting percentage

.422

.479

Season average

.456

.445

3-point percentage

.407

.250

Season average

.365

.351

Opp. shooting percentage

.354

.389

Season average

.372

.351

FT percentage

.796

.761

Season average

.778

.746

Rebounds

129

124

Rebounds average

43.0

41.3

Season average

41.1

43.7

Assists

67

62

Assist average

22.3

20.7

Season averages

22.6

22.5

Steals

17

27

Steals average

5.7

9.0

Season average

8.1

7.8

Turnovers

46

49

Turnover average

15.3

16.3

Season average

14.2

12.6

Fast break points

30

39

Fast break points average

10.0

13.0

Points in the paint

130

132

Points in the paint average

43.3

44.0

