March 1, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Defense remains in flux

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings’ ‘D’ still adjusting post-Cousins trade

Team defense has become an even greater priority for the Kings without DeMarcus Cousins. Minnesota took advantage of some of the Kings’ shortcomings Monday with second-chance points and at least one size mismatch. How will the Kings improve Wednesday when they host the struggling Brooklyn Nets?

Game plan: Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Wednesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Side-by-side look at Kings, Pelicans past three games

Sacramento and New Orleans have each played three games following last week’s blockbuster trade. A look at how they compare statistically in those games.

Cousins embraces Mardi Gras parade

Former Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins serves as honorary grand marshal for the Zulu parade at Mardi Gras in New Orleans on Tuesday, showing that he’s adjusting to his new city.

 
Sports Videos