Kings Daily: Defense remains in flux

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Kings’ ‘D’ still adjusting post-Cousins trade
Team defense has become an even greater priority for the Kings without DeMarcus Cousins. Minnesota took advantage of some of the Kings’ shortcomings Monday with second-chance points and at least one size mismatch. How will the Kings improve Wednesday when they host the struggling Brooklyn Nets?
Video: Cauley-Stein says flawless defense key to success
Game plan: Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Wednesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.
Side-by-side look at Kings, Pelicans past three games
Sacramento and New Orleans have each played three games following last week’s blockbuster trade. A look at how they compare statistically in those games.
Cousins embraces Mardi Gras parade
Former Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins serves as honorary grand marshal for the Zulu parade at Mardi Gras in New Orleans on Tuesday, showing that he’s adjusting to his new city.
Comments