Barnes hoped to help put the Kings back on the map, but he’s headed to Warriors

0:41 DeMarcus Cousins praises Ty Lawson's toughness Pause

4:47 An elated Cousins on his 55-point night and bizarre final minute

1:23 Ty Lawson says 'focused' Kings were locked in on defense

2:34 Dave Joerger: 'Ty Lawson was terrific'

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

0:34 Sacramento Beer Week is so big, it needs ten days

1:29 Snow survey through the years: 1958-2017

1:19 Agriculture interests bash Isadore Hall's impartiality on labor board