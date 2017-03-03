Kings Blog

March 3, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Offense is out of whack

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.

Where do they go from here?

The DeMarcus Cousins trade left a sizable hole in the Kings’ offense. Now they are scrambling to fill the void.

Video: Darren Collison tries to explain ugly loss to Nets

Chriss hot for Suns

Former Pleasant Grove High School star Marquese Chris scores 17 points to help the Phoenix Suns rout the Charlotte Hornets.

NBA roundup

Get the lowdown on all of Thursday’s NBA action.

Warriors come up short without Durant

Golden State lost Kevin Durant for at least a month because of a knee injury on Tuesday. On Thursday, they lost their first game without him, to the Chicago Bulls.

 
Sign up
Get a morning update of Sacramento Kings news, plus Kings breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Kings' Collison cites plenty of reasons - including bad defense - for 'embarrassing' loss to Brooklyn

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos