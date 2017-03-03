Kings Daily: Offense is out of whack

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Where do they go from here?
The DeMarcus Cousins trade left a sizable hole in the Kings’ offense. Now they are scrambling to fill the void.
Video: Darren Collison tries to explain ugly loss to Nets
Chriss hot for Suns
Former Pleasant Grove High School star Marquese Chris scores 17 points to help the Phoenix Suns rout the Charlotte Hornets.
NBA roundup
Get the lowdown on all of Thursday’s NBA action.
Warriors come up short without Durant
Golden State lost Kevin Durant for at least a month because of a knee injury on Tuesday. On Thursday, they lost their first game without him, to the Chicago Bulls.
Comments