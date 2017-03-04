Kings Daily: I’m not your Curry, buddy

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Buddy Hield isn’t buying Curry comparison
Kings principal owner Vivek Ranadive reportedly has made the Steph Curry comparison to his new young shooter acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans in the trade for DeMarcus Cousins. But Buddy Hield isn’t buying it.
Cousins almost gets first win with Pelicans
Returning from his one-game suspension for technical fouls, DeMarcus Cousins has 19 points and 23 rebounds but misses a tying step-back 3-point attempt as overtime ends, and the Spurs beat the Pelicans 101-98.
Cavs set 3-point record
The Cavaliers establish a league record for 3-pointers in a regular-season game with 25 as they hold on to beat the Atlanta Hawks 135-130.
