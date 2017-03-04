Kings Blog

March 4, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: I’m not your Curry, buddy

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Buddy Hield isn’t buying Curry comparison

Kings principal owner Vivek Ranadive reportedly has made the Steph Curry comparison to his new young shooter acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans in the trade for DeMarcus Cousins. But Buddy Hield isn’t buying it.

Cousins almost gets first win with Pelicans

Returning from his one-game suspension for technical fouls, DeMarcus Cousins has 19 points and 23 rebounds but misses a tying step-back 3-point attempt as overtime ends, and the Spurs beat the Pelicans 101-98.

Cavs set 3-point record

The Cavaliers establish a league record for 3-pointers in a regular-season game with 25 as they hold on to beat the Atlanta Hawks 135-130.

Sports Videos