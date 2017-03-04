Kings leave California for first time in a month, play 5 games this week

Sunday vs. Jazz
Time: 3 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, NBA, 1140
Skinny: Struggling Kings’ offense faces one of the NBA’s best defensive teams.
Jazz to watch: All-Star forward Gordon Hayward is averaging 22.1 points.
Last meeting: DeMarcus Cousins had 21 points as the Kings overcame a 20-point deficit to win 94-93 on Dec. 21 at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
Monday at Nuggets
Time: 6 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
Skinny: Denver has increased its lead for the eighth spot in the Western Conference since the All-Star break.
Nugget to watch: Forward Nikola Jokic has four triple-doubles this season.
Last meeting: Willie Cauley-Stein had a career-high 29 points and 10 rebounds as the Kings won 116-100 on Feb. 23 at Golden 1 Center.
Wednesday at Spurs
Time: 5:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
Skinny: San Antonio entered Saturday trailing Golden State by just 2 1/2 games for the best record in the NBA.
Spur to watch: Forward Kawhi Leonard is the two-time Defensive Player of the Year and his offense (25.9 points per game) is at an elite level.
Last meeting: Pau Gasol (24 points), LaMarcus Aldridge (21 points) and Leonard (20 points) led San Antonio to a 110-105 victory Nov. 16 at Golden 1 Center.
Friday vs. Wizards
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
Skinny: Washington has emerged as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference after a slow start.
Wizard to watch: All-Star guard John Wall is averaging 22.7 points and 10.8 assists.
Last meeting: Bradley Beal scored 31 points as the Wizards won 101-95 in overtime Nov. 28 at Verizon Center.
Saturday vs. Nuggets
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140
Skinny: Denver is the only team the Kings have beaten since trading Cousins.
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones
