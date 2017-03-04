Kings Blog

March 4, 2017 5:59 PM

Jason Jones ranks the NBA: A new team at No. 1

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

With records through Friday

1. Spurs (47-13, last week 2)

San Antonio has won six in a row behind MVP candidate Kawhi Leonard.

2. Warriors (50-11, LW 1)

Back-to-back losses and Kevin Durant’s knee injury made for a rough week.

3. Cavaliers (42-18, LW 3)

Even without J.R. Smith and Kevin Love, Cleveland made a league-record 25 3-pointers at Atlanta.

4. Rockets (43-19, LW 4)

Houston is the team most likely to hang with Golden State offensively.

5. Celtics (40-22, LW 5)

Other players are stepping up as defenses focus on Isaiah Thomas in the fourth quarter.

6. Raptors (37-25, LW 9)

Cory Joseph’s responsibilities have grown while Kyle Lowry recovers from wrist surgery.

7. Wizards (36-24, LW 6)

Few backcourt tandems are better than John Wall and Bradley Beal.

8. Jazz (38-24, LW 7)

George Hill is a big reason Utah is on track to make the playoffs.

9. Grizzlies (36-26, LW 11)

Zach Randolph doesn’t start but still leads Memphis with 8.3 rebounds per game.

10. Clippers (36-25, LW 8)

Los Angeles could lose home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

11. Thunder (35-27, LW 10)

Oklahoma City seemingly can’t win unless Russell Westbrook has a triple-double.

12. Hawks (34-27, LW 12)

Tim Hardaway Jr.’s development benefited from the Kyle Korver trade.

13. Bulls (31-30, LW 14)

Bobby Portis has the opportunity to show his talents after Taj Gibson was traded to Oklahoma City.

14. Nuggets (28-33, LW 18)

Jameer Nelson has taken on a bigger role than many would have expected this season.

15. Heat (28-34, LW 13)

Despite good play the last few months, Miami hasn’t cracked the top eight in the East.

16. Pistons (29-32, LW 15)

Detroit again is in line to face Cleveland in the first round of the playoffs.

17. Pacers (31-30, LW 16)

Inconsistency remains as Indiana is 2-8 in its last 10.

18. Bucks (27-33, LW 21)

Milwaukee signed Terrence Jones to help deal with the loss of Jabari Parker to a torn ACL.

19. Timberwolves (25-36, LW 22)

Young team still believes it can make a playoff run.

20. Mavericks (25-36, LW 23)

Yogi Ferrell has been one of the best finds of the season.

21. Trail Blazers (25-35, LW 19)

Portland might not figure out how to return to the playoffs this season.

22. Pelicans (24-38, LW 20)

New Orleans still has not won a game in which DeMarcus Cousins has played.

23. Knicks (25-37, LW 25)

Phil Jackson apparently insists New York run the triangle offense.

24. Hornets (26-35, LW 26)

Cody Zeller’s return from a quadriceps injury could be the boost Charlotte needs.

25. 76ers (23-38, LW 24)

Dario Saric might win Rookie of the Year with Joel Embiid (torn meniscus) out for the season.

26. Kings (25-36, LW 17)

Skal Labissiere is playing more since the Cousins trade.

27. Magic (23-39, LW 27)

Orlando could undergo major changes in the offseason.

28. Suns (20-42, LW 28)

Phoenix is improving and has won two in a row.

29. Lakers (19-43, LW 29)

Los Angeles’ chances of keeping its top-three protected draft pick increase with each loss.

30. Nets (10-50, LW 30)

A visit to Sacramento ended Brooklyn’s 16-game losing streak.

