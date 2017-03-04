Jason Jones ranks the NBA: A new team at No. 1

With records through Friday
1. Spurs (47-13, last week 2)
San Antonio has won six in a row behind MVP candidate Kawhi Leonard.
2. Warriors (50-11, LW 1)
Back-to-back losses and Kevin Durant’s knee injury made for a rough week.
3. Cavaliers (42-18, LW 3)
Even without J.R. Smith and Kevin Love, Cleveland made a league-record 25 3-pointers at Atlanta.
4. Rockets (43-19, LW 4)
Houston is the team most likely to hang with Golden State offensively.
5. Celtics (40-22, LW 5)
Other players are stepping up as defenses focus on Isaiah Thomas in the fourth quarter.
6. Raptors (37-25, LW 9)
Cory Joseph’s responsibilities have grown while Kyle Lowry recovers from wrist surgery.
7. Wizards (36-24, LW 6)
Few backcourt tandems are better than John Wall and Bradley Beal.
8. Jazz (38-24, LW 7)
George Hill is a big reason Utah is on track to make the playoffs.
9. Grizzlies (36-26, LW 11)
Zach Randolph doesn’t start but still leads Memphis with 8.3 rebounds per game.
10. Clippers (36-25, LW 8)
Los Angeles could lose home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
11. Thunder (35-27, LW 10)
Oklahoma City seemingly can’t win unless Russell Westbrook has a triple-double.
12. Hawks (34-27, LW 12)
Tim Hardaway Jr.’s development benefited from the Kyle Korver trade.
13. Bulls (31-30, LW 14)
Bobby Portis has the opportunity to show his talents after Taj Gibson was traded to Oklahoma City.
14. Nuggets (28-33, LW 18)
Jameer Nelson has taken on a bigger role than many would have expected this season.
15. Heat (28-34, LW 13)
Despite good play the last few months, Miami hasn’t cracked the top eight in the East.
16. Pistons (29-32, LW 15)
Detroit again is in line to face Cleveland in the first round of the playoffs.
17. Pacers (31-30, LW 16)
Inconsistency remains as Indiana is 2-8 in its last 10.
18. Bucks (27-33, LW 21)
Milwaukee signed Terrence Jones to help deal with the loss of Jabari Parker to a torn ACL.
19. Timberwolves (25-36, LW 22)
Young team still believes it can make a playoff run.
20. Mavericks (25-36, LW 23)
Yogi Ferrell has been one of the best finds of the season.
21. Trail Blazers (25-35, LW 19)
Portland might not figure out how to return to the playoffs this season.
22. Pelicans (24-38, LW 20)
New Orleans still has not won a game in which DeMarcus Cousins has played.
23. Knicks (25-37, LW 25)
Phil Jackson apparently insists New York run the triangle offense.
24. Hornets (26-35, LW 26)
Cody Zeller’s return from a quadriceps injury could be the boost Charlotte needs.
25. 76ers (23-38, LW 24)
Dario Saric might win Rookie of the Year with Joel Embiid (torn meniscus) out for the season.
26. Kings (25-36, LW 17)
Skal Labissiere is playing more since the Cousins trade.
27. Magic (23-39, LW 27)
Orlando could undergo major changes in the offseason.
28. Suns (20-42, LW 28)
Phoenix is improving and has won two in a row.
29. Lakers (19-43, LW 29)
Los Angeles’ chances of keeping its top-three protected draft pick increase with each loss.
30. Nets (10-50, LW 30)
A visit to Sacramento ended Brooklyn’s 16-game losing streak.
