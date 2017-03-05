Kings Daily: Gerould set for 2,500th game

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Kings radio voice Gary Gerould to call 2,500th game
Gary Gerould, who has broadcast Kings games since the team moved to Sacramento in 1985, will call his 2,500th contest Sunday against Utah. The “G-Man,” as he is affectionately known, hopes to continue calling games “for a long time.”
Gary ‘G-Man’ Gerould shows his longevity with the Kings
Gary Gerould has been the Kings’ radio announcer since the team moved to Sacramento in 1985. Here are photos of the G-Man at work.
Voisin: Former Kings coach Musselman finds success at Nevada
Eric Musselman, who directed the Kings to a 33-49 record in 2006-07 before being fired, reinvents himself as a college coach and has revived the men’s basketball program at Nevada.
How the Kings rank among NBA’s 30 teams in 13 stat categories
How do the Kings compare to the rest of the NBA teams statistically? See here in our photo gallery.
Game plan: Kings vs. Jazz
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Sunday’s game against the Utah Jazz.
Scouting the opponent: Jazz get wire-to-wire win over Nets
George Hill, coming off a two-point game he called “horse poop,” scores a season-high 34 points Friday and the Jazz handled the Brooklyn Nets wire-to-wire in a 112-97 home victory.
Kings leave California for first time in a month, play 5 games this week
Following Sunday’s home game against Utah, the Kings will play their first game outside of California since Jan. 31 when they travel to Denver on Monday. Sacramento has a busy week, with five games on the schedule.
NBA Beat: Five flawed teams fight for Western Conference’s eighth spot
Entering Saturday, five teams were within 4 1/2 games of Denver for the West’s eighth and final playoff spot. The eighth seed likely will be swiftly dismissed by Golden State but can use the experience as a steppingstone.
The Bee’s Jason Jones ranks the NBA’s 30 teams
After several weeks at the top, the Golden State Warriors have fallen in favor of a new team. Where do the Kings rank?
