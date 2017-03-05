Kings hope to capitalize on Nuggets’ defensive issues

Kings (25-37) at Nuggets (28-34)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Pepsi Center
When: Monday, 6 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Get in the paint: Denver’s defense is weak, and the Kings could capitalize if they get to the rim. Willie Cauley-Stein had a career-high 29 points Feb. 23 against the Nuggets.
2. Find the offense: Sacramento has struggled to find a consistent scorer. Darren Collison, their leading scorer among healthy players, could fill that role.
3. Running game: Fast-break points are important for the Kings, who can’t rely on a dominant player in their halfcourt offense. But transition scoring depends on solid defense, and Denver is one of the league’s highest-scoring teams.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
10
Ty Lawson
PG
7
Darren Collison
SG
40
Arron Afflalo
SF
00
Willie Cauley-Stein
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Nuggets
No.
Player
Pos.
1
Jameer Nelson
PG
14
Gary Harris
SG
21
Wilson Chandler
SF
8
Danilo Gallinari
PF
15
Nikola Jokic
C
