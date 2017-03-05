Kings Blog

March 5, 2017

Kings hope to capitalize on Nuggets’ defensive issues

Jason Jones

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

Kings (25-37) at Nuggets (28-34)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Pepsi Center

When: Monday, 6 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Get in the paint: Denver’s defense is weak, and the Kings could capitalize if they get to the rim. Willie Cauley-Stein had a career-high 29 points Feb. 23 against the Nuggets.

2. Find the offense: Sacramento has struggled to find a consistent scorer. Darren Collison, their leading scorer among healthy players, could fill that role.

3. Running game: Fast-break points are important for the Kings, who can’t rely on a dominant player in their halfcourt offense. But transition scoring depends on solid defense, and Denver is one of the league’s highest-scoring teams.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

10

Ty Lawson

PG

7

Darren Collison

SG

40

Arron Afflalo

SF

00

Willie Cauley-Stein

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Nuggets

No.

Player

Pos.

1

Jameer Nelson

PG

14

Gary Harris

SG

21

Wilson Chandler

SF

8

Danilo Gallinari

PF

15

Nikola Jokic

C

Sports Videos