March 5, 2017 6:33 PM

Gobert’s tip-in gives Utah comeback OT win over Kings

By Jason Jones

Player of the game: Rudy Gobert had 16 points, including the winning tip-in with .01 seconds left in overtime, as the Utah Jazz erased a 16-point deficit to beat the Kings 110-109 Sunday at Golden 1 Center. The Kings have lost four in a row. Gobert, who also had 24 rebounds, made a layup to force overtime at 97-97.

Turning point: Gobert tipped in George Hill’s jumper after Willie Cauley-Stein’s two free throws gave the Kings a 109-108 lead with 8.9 seconds to play.

X-factor: Utah outscored Sacramento 15-2 in second-chance points, capped by Gobert’s tip-in. Gobert had six offensive rebounds, one more than the Kings.

Records: Kings 25-37; Jazz 39-24

