Kings Blog

March 6, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Jazz win on overtime tip-in

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.

Kings blow 16-point lead, fall to Jazz in overtime

Rudy Gobert tips in George Hill’s airball at the overtime buzzer to give the Utah Jazz a 110-109 victory over the Kings. If not for Gobert’s heroics, center Cauley-Stein would have been the Kings’ player of the game for his late-game defense and two key free throws.

Notes: Kings players don’t want to hear ‘T-word’

While tanking helps the Kings keep their draft pick, the players don’t want to fail. Sacramento is just three games behind Denver for the West’s final playoff spot, and the team has enough veterans who believe that’s worth pursuing.

Photo gallery from Sunday’s game

Game plan: Kings vs. Nuggets

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Monday’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

Scouting the opponent: Nuggets can’t handle Walker, Hornets

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 31 points and 14 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as Denver lost 112-102 to the visiting Charlotte Hornets on Saturday behind Kemba Walker’s 27 points.

Crunching numbers in the Kings’ loss to the Utah Jazz

A by-the-numbers look at the Kings’ loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday at Golden 1 Center.

 
Sign up
Get a morning update of Sacramento Kings news, plus Kings breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos