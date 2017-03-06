Kings Daily: Jazz win on overtime tip-in

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Kings blow 16-point lead, fall to Jazz in overtime
Rudy Gobert tips in George Hill’s airball at the overtime buzzer to give the Utah Jazz a 110-109 victory over the Kings. If not for Gobert’s heroics, center Cauley-Stein would have been the Kings’ player of the game for his late-game defense and two key free throws.
Notes: Kings players don’t want to hear ‘T-word’
While tanking helps the Kings keep their draft pick, the players don’t want to fail. Sacramento is just three games behind Denver for the West’s final playoff spot, and the team has enough veterans who believe that’s worth pursuing.
Photo gallery from Sunday’s game
Game plan: Kings vs. Nuggets
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Monday’s game against the Denver Nuggets.
Scouting the opponent: Nuggets can’t handle Walker, Hornets
Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 31 points and 14 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as Denver lost 112-102 to the visiting Charlotte Hornets on Saturday behind Kemba Walker’s 27 points.
Crunching numbers in the Kings’ loss to the Utah Jazz
A by-the-numbers look at the Kings’ loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday at Golden 1 Center.
Comments