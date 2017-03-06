Kings free fall to 26th in NBA rankings roundup

That overtime loss to the Jazz was a gut-punch. That loss to the struggling Nets was a head-scratcher, and that loss to the Timberwolves to start the week becomes lost in the fallout from the defeats that followed.
The winless week sent the Kings free fallin’.
Sacramento dropped an average of 4.6 spots in the six power rankings sampled here (The Bee, NBA.com, NBC Sports, ESPN, CBS Sports, SI.com), leaving the Kings with an average ranking of 26.3. There’s not much between the Kings now and 30th, a spot occupied in all of these polls by the Nets. Yes, the Nets that beat the Kings for only their third road win of the season.
The Bee’s Jason Jones ranked the Kings 26th, down from 17th. The Warriors were supplanted by the Spurs at No. 1, and the Nets remained last.
With games against the Spurs and Wizards coming up, it’s hard to imagine something good coming for the Kings this week.
Toast of the week
NBA.com on the Timberwolves, who rose from 23rd to 20th: “They've held six of their last eight opponents under a point per possession and rank second defensively since the All-Star break, which probably allows Tom Thibodeau to sleep a few hours a night. ”
Roast of the week
CBS Sports on the Knicks, who dropped from 21st to 23rd: “It's rare that you get to watch a team just rot from the inside out on national television the way you get to with New York. It's like performance art, only really, truly depressing.”
And so to the polls:
NBA.com
Ranking: 26th, down from 19th. From the site: “... the Kings went 0-4 (in the final four games of a five-game) homestand, scoring less than a point per possession and losing to a couple of teams – Charlotte (losers of 12 of 13) and Brooklyn (losers of 16 straight) – that were really struggling before their visits to the Golden 1 Center. ”
Best: Warriors (Last week first)
Worst: Nets (LW 30)
NBC Sports
Ranking: 27th, down from 22nd. From the site: “Mathematically they are still in striking distance of the eight seed in the West, but in practice that’s not happening.”
Best: Spurs (LW 2)
Worst: Nets (LW 30)
ESPN
Ranking: 28th, down from 24th. From the site: “Sacramento is perfectly fine with stacking up losses for the rest of the season in hopes of retaining its lottery pick in June.”
Best: Spurs (LW 3)
Worst: Nets (LW 30)
CBS Sports
Ranking: 26th, down from 23rd. From the site: “The Kings are kind of fun, outside of the awe-inspiring level of hide-your-eyes-with-your-hands horror their roster ... situation inspires.”
Best: Spurs (LW 2)
Worst: Nets (LW 30)
SI.com
Ranking: 25th, same as last week. From the site: “Blowing a late lead to lose in overtime to the Jazz on a Rudy Gobert tip-in off a George Hill airball (that was initially ruled no basket) was … quite a Kings way to lose.”
Best: Spurs (LW 3)
Worst: Nets (LW 30)
