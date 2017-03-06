Chandler has big night as Nuggets hand Kings fifth straight loss

Player of the game: Wilson Chandler had a career-high 36 points, 12 rebounds and four assists to lead the Denver Nuggets over the Kings 108-96 Monday night at Pepsi Center. The Nuggets were missing center Nikola Jokic (illness), but Chandler helped pick up the slack as they handed the Kings their fifth consecutive loss.
Turning point: Denver led wire-to-wire and blew the game open in the third quarter. The Nuggets outscored the Kings 33-23 in the third to lead 90-73 entering the fourth quarter.
X-factor: The Nuggets made 13 of 30 3-point attempts and the Kings just 6 of 16.
Records: Kings 25-38; Nuggets 29-34
