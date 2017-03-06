Kings Blog

March 6, 2017 9:50 PM

Crunching numbers in Kings’ loss to Nuggets

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

A statistical look at the Kings’ 108-96 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night at the Pepsi Center:

0: Lead changes.

5: Consecutive losses by the Kings.

7: Kings with double-figure scoring.

8: Advantage the Nuggets (28) had over the Kings (20) in assists.

10: Advantage the Kings (44) had over the Nuggets (34) in points in the paint.

12: Third-quarter points by the Nuggets’ Wilson Chandler.

15: Bench points by the Kings during a 23-18 fourth quarter. Skal Labissiere had six in the quarter.

17: Team-high points by the Kings’ Darren Collison on 6-of-11 shooting.

17: Advantage the Kings (40) had over the Nuggets (23) in bench points.

34: Days since the Kings had played a game outside of California.

36: Career-, and game-high points by Chandler on 13-of-23 shooting.

52.6: Nugget’ 3-point shooting percentage through three quarters. They shot 43.3 percent (13 of 30) for the game.

View the box score

View a gallery

 
Kings Blog

