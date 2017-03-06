Crunching numbers in Kings’ loss to Nuggets

A statistical look at the Kings’ 108-96 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night at the Pepsi Center:
0: Lead changes.
5: Consecutive losses by the Kings.
7: Kings with double-figure scoring.
8: Advantage the Nuggets (28) had over the Kings (20) in assists.
10: Advantage the Kings (44) had over the Nuggets (34) in points in the paint.
12: Third-quarter points by the Nuggets’ Wilson Chandler.
15: Bench points by the Kings during a 23-18 fourth quarter. Skal Labissiere had six in the quarter.
Okay, this was nasty. Watch your head when @OneBigHaitian is around pic.twitter.com/2nIsmoAUgT— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 7, 2017
17: Team-high points by the Kings’ Darren Collison on 6-of-11 shooting.
17: Advantage the Kings (40) had over the Nuggets (23) in bench points.
34: Days since the Kings had played a game outside of California.
36: Career-, and game-high points by Chandler on 13-of-23 shooting.
52.6: Nugget’ 3-point shooting percentage through three quarters. They shot 43.3 percent (13 of 30) for the game.
