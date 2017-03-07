Report: Kings’ Ty Lawson allegedly violates probation agreement in Denver

The Denver Probation Department is seeking a bench warrant for Kings guard Ty Lawson for allegedly violating his probation, TMZ Sports reported Tuesday.
The team had no immediate comment on the report. The Kings lost 108-96 to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night at Pepsi Center and flew to San Antonio on Tuesday for Wednesday night’s game against the Spurs.
The warrant would revoke the former Nugget’s probation from a 2015 drunken-driving case in Denver. According to TMZ, Lawson’s probation conditions include monitored sobriety, 48 hours of community service, 52 hours of therapy and no marijuana use.
Last offseason, Lawson signed a non-guaranteed contract with Sacramento. He played for the Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers last season.
Lawson appeared on the verge of becoming an All-Star with Denver before off-court troubles, including multiple DUI arrests.
With the Kings, Lawson’s only known off-court issue came in the preseason, when he missed a team flight from Las Vegas to Lexington, Ky., for an exhibition game Oct. 15.
This season, Lawson is averaging 9.3 points and 4.6 assists, his highest averages since 2014-15 with the Nuggets.
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.
