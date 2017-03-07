Kings Blog

March 7, 2017 4:28 PM

Offense remains a work in progress for retooled Kings

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

DENVER

The Kings sometimes look like five guys on the court just trying not to step on each other’s toes.

That’s been the case since the All-Star break. Without offensive cornerstones DeMarcus Cousins and Rudy Gay, Sacramento continues to figure out how to function with new players.

The Kings no longer have the personnel to overpower opponents on offense. And with newcomers Buddy Hield and Tyreke Evans trying to learn where they fit, the Kings have stretches when they don’t know where to position themselves, causing the ball and players to stall.

We’ve just got to play with pace. If we don’t have that pace, then we’re not going to be very good. Our only chance is to get up and down the floor and try to create havoc, get into the paint and kick out.

Darren Collison, Kings guard

Sacramento tries to avoid stagnation by playing more in transition, but consistency with that strategy has been an issue.

“It’s a work in progress,” coach Dave Joerger said. “When we get stuck, we dribble too much; we can’t move the ball. When we look good is when we go north-south and we attack early in the clock, and if we don’t have that, then we play with the pass and keep people on their heels a little bit.”

The Kings have lost five in a row, scoring more than 100 points only once. They needed overtime to do that in a 110-109 loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

Seven Kings scored in double figures against the Jazz, led by Ty Lawson’s 19 points. During the losing streak, no King has scored 20 or more points.

On Sunday, Sacramento had 24 assists among eight players, with Lawson and Darren Collison recording five each. The Kings shot 51.8 percent, including 47.1 percent on 3-pointers.

“I thought Utah was the perfect example of how we should be playing,” Collison said. “So if we can play the type of basketball, like Utah, against San Antonio (on Wednesday night), then we’ll be all right.”

When we get stuck, we dribble too much; we can’t move the ball. When we look good is when we go north-south and we attack early in the clock, and if we don’t have that, then we play with the pass and keep people on their heels a little bit.

Dave Joerger, Kings coach

That won’t be easy against the Spurs, always among the NBA’s best defensive teams. San Antonio is allowing only 98.4 points per game, second to Utah’s 96.0. The Dallas Mavericks (99.7) are the only other team giving up fewer than 100 points per game.

San Antonio is holding opponents to 44.1 percent shooting overall and 33.9 percent from 3-point range, both third lowest in the league.

The defensive-minded Spurs are not the ideal opponent for the struggling Kings. But Sacramento gave its best recent offensive effort against top-ranked Utah.

Collison said the Kings need to forget about excuses and simply play.

“We’ve just got to play with pace,” he said. “If we don’t have that pace, then we’re not going to be very good. Our only chance is to get up and down the floor and try to create havoc, get into the paint and kick out.”

Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.

 
Sign up
Get a morning update of Sacramento Kings news, plus Kings breaking news alerts. Sign up here.
 
Sign up
Get a morning update of Sacramento Kings news, plus Kings breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

Related content

Kings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

'Everybody's on the same page. We're trying to win.' Willie Cauley-Stein after Kings 110-109 loss to Utah Jazz

View more video

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


Kings roster
Kings statistics
Kings schedule
Kings depth chart

More Kings news
NBA news
NBA scoreboard
NBA statistics

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops

Sports Videos