Kings look for someone to break out on offense against Spurs

Kings (25-38) at Spurs (49-13)
THE PARTICULARS
Where: AT&T Center
When: Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Faster pace: Sacramento lacks the size to match up with San Antonio on the perimeter, so the Kings must speed up the game.
2. 20-point scorer: During their five-game losing streak, the Kings haven’t had a 20-point scorer. Will someone emerge as the go-to guy or will multiple players share the offensive burden?
3. More learning: Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere face a big challenge in the frontcourt against Pau Gasol and LaMarcus Aldridge. The Kings rely on Kosta Koufos defensively in the post, but the young guys will benefit from the experience.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
10
Ty Lawson
PG
7
Darren Collison
SG
40
Arron Afflalo
SF
00
Willie Cauley-Stein
PF
41
Kosta Koufos
C
Spurs
No.
Player
Pos.
9
Tony Parker
PG
14
Danny Green
SG
2
Kawhi Leonard
SF
12
LaMarcus Aldridge
PF
16
Pau Gasol
C
