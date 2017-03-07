Kings Blog

March 7, 2017

Kings look for someone to break out on offense against Spurs

Kings (25-38) at Spurs (49-13)

THE PARTICULARS

Where: AT&T Center

When: Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Faster pace: Sacramento lacks the size to match up with San Antonio on the perimeter, so the Kings must speed up the game.

2. 20-point scorer: During their five-game losing streak, the Kings haven’t had a 20-point scorer. Will someone emerge as the go-to guy or will multiple players share the offensive burden?

3. More learning: Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere face a big challenge in the frontcourt against Pau Gasol and LaMarcus Aldridge. The Kings rely on Kosta Koufos defensively in the post, but the young guys will benefit from the experience.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

10

Ty Lawson

PG

7

Darren Collison

SG

40

Arron Afflalo

SF

00

Willie Cauley-Stein

PF

41

Kosta Koufos

C

Spurs

No.

Player

Pos.

9

Tony Parker

PG

14

Danny Green

SG

2

Kawhi Leonard

SF

12

LaMarcus Aldridge

PF

16

Pau Gasol

C

 
Sports Videos