Kings Daily: Christensen featured in documentary

Kayte Christensen featured in ‘Tomboy’ documentary
Kings broadcaster and former WNBA player Kayte Christensen speaks from her own experience in “Tomboy,” a new documentary exploring stereotypes faced by girls who play sports.
Offense still a work in progress
The Kings have lost five games in a row, scoring more than 100 points only once. And the Kings needed overtime to do that in a 110-109 loss to Utah on Sunday. No King has scored 20 or more points during the losing streak. Jump-starting a lackluster offense likely won’t be easy against Wednesday’s foe. San Antonio is among the NBA’s best defensive teams, allowing 98.4 points per game, second only to Utah’s 96.0.
Report: Ty Lawson allegedly violated probation deal in Denver
The Denver Probation Department seeks a bench warrant for Kings guard Ty Lawson for allegedly violating his probation, TMZ Sports reported Tuesday. The team had no immediate comment on the report.
Game plan: Kings vs. Spurs
