March 8, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Christensen featured in documentary

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kayte Christensen featured in ‘Tomboy’ documentary

Kings broadcaster and former WNBA player Kayte Christensen speaks from her own experience in “Tomboy,” a new documentary exploring stereotypes faced by girls who play sports.

Offense still a work in progress

The Kings have lost five games in a row, scoring more than 100 points only once. And the Kings needed overtime to do that in a 110-109 loss to Utah on Sunday. No King has scored 20 or more points during the losing streak. Jump-starting a lackluster offense likely won’t be easy against Wednesday’s foe. San Antonio is among the NBA’s best defensive teams, allowing 98.4 points per game, second only to Utah’s 96.0.

Report: Ty Lawson allegedly violated probation deal in Denver

The Denver Probation Department seeks a bench warrant for Kings guard Ty Lawson for allegedly violating his probation, TMZ Sports reported Tuesday. The team had no immediate comment on the report.

Game plan: Kings vs. Spurs

Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Wednesday’s road game against the San Antonio Spurs.

 
'Everybody's on the same page. We're trying to win.' Willie Cauley-Stein after Kings 110-109 loss to Utah Jazz

Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Sports Videos