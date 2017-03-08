Ty Lawson’s attorney disputes reports of a warrant for guard’s arrest

The attorney for Kings guard Ty Lawson refuted reports of a warrant for Lawson’s arrest in Denver for violating his probation from a drunken-driving case in 2015.
According to The Denver Post, Denver County Court records said Lawson tested positive for alcohol Sept. 27, Sept. 29 and Feb. 2 in California and a bench warrant had been issued for violating his probation.
“Reports that there is a warrant out for Mr. Lawson’s arrest are incorrect,” Lawson’s attorney, Harvey Steinberg, said in a statement. “On March 22, 2016, the court reset this matter for March 22, 2017, to review Mr. Lawson’s probation status. All related matters will be reviewed by the court at that time.”
Lawson played 24 minutes Wednesday night in Sacramento’s 114-104 loss to the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center, one day after TMZ Sports reported a bench warrant was being sought for him.
Lawson had no comment on the reports. Asked his level of concern about the situation, coach Dave Joerger said, “None.”
“His lawyer said there is no arrest warrant for him,” Joerger said. “Other than that, I can’t comment. I have an opinion, which I will not share.”
Lawson’s off-the-court problems were a reason the Kings didn’t try harder to acquire him last season, when he would have been an ideal fit in coach George Karl’s system. Lawson had success under Karl with the Nuggets.
After playing with Houston and Indiana last season, Lawson signed a one-year non-guaranteed contract with Sacramento. If not for his legal trouble in recent years, Lawson probably wouldn’t have had to accept such a deal. He earned the Kings’ final roster spot and began the season as the starting point guard while Darren Collison served an eight-game league suspension.
With the Kings, Lawson’s only off-the-court issue had been a missed flight from Las Vegas to Lexington, Ky., on Oct. 14, the day after a preseason game. The team maintained its support of Lawson.
More guards – The healthier the Kings are, the more work Joerger faces to find minutes for his sudden surplus of shooting guards.
“We’re playing 10 guys,” Joerger said of his rotation. “It would be difficult for any of our shooting guards to get 40 minutes a game.”
Point guards Collison and Lawson were starting together until Wednesday, when Arron Afflalo started at shooting guard in Lawson’s place. Afflalo had been starting at small forward, where another guard, Tyreke Evans, took over against the Spurs.
Garrett Temple returned Wednesday after sitting out Monday’s loss at Denver because of planned rest, and the Kings also are giving rookie Buddy Hield plenty of playing time. He’s taking minutes that might have gone to Ben McLemore, who played well before the All-Star break. If healthy, rookie Malachi Richardson also would be in the mix.
A small lineup occasionally has hurt the Kings defensively, but with so many guards, the team must play small more often.
Joerger said he tries to plan how to disperse minutes among the guards.
“It’s tough because I know what the other team has done previously with their rotations,” he said. “So I kind of have an idea: ‘Can I hide a guy against this guy and try to steal some minutes from here or against this matchup with this guy?’ It’s difficult, but guys are playing hard and playing together.”
A welcome visitor – Forward Rudy Gay took a break from his rehabilitation in Miami to visit the team in Texas.
Gay suffered a season-ending ruptured his left Achilles tendon Jan. 18 against Indiana and had surgery Jan. 27. He will return to Miami on Thursday to resume his rehab, but he plans to be around the team more in Sacramento as the season winds down.
Gay, who in September told the Kings he will opt out of his contract after this season, is on track to be ready for the start of next season.
